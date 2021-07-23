




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Philippines, UN ink deal for capacity-building to improve human rights situation
United Nations Philippines Resident Coordinator Gustavo Gonzalez, Secretary of Justice Menardo I. Guevarra, Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. sign the UN Joint Programme on Human Rights at the Department of Foreign Affairs
United Nations Philippines via Gaylord Hintay, Facebook release

                     

                        

                           
Philippines, UN ink deal for capacity-building to improve human rights situation

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2021 - 10:45am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and the United Nations have inked a three-year joint program on human rights, following the UN Council’s October 2020 resolution outlining capacity-building and technical cooperation for the promotion of human rights in the country.



UN Philippines Resident Coordinator Gustavo Gonzalez, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. signed the UN Joint Programme on Human Rights at the DFA office on Thursday, UN Philippines said.





During the signing, Guevarra said: “This Joint Programme with the UN manifests the sincere efforts of the Philippine Government to infuse its law enforcement and investigative operations with a human rights dimension in a non-political setting.”



Gonzalez, meanwhile, noted the agreement as a "critical milestone," as "the first-ever UN joint programme on human rights in the Philippines, where we put together the capacities and resources of the UN in support of a wide range of national institutions.” 



The joint program identified the following as six areas for capacity-building and technical cooperation:



    
	
  • Strengthening domestic investigation and accountability mechanisms
    • 
	
  • Data gathering on alleged police violations
    • 
	
  • Civic space and engagement with civil society and the Commission on Human Rights
    • 
	
  • National mechanism for reporting and follow-up
    • 
	
  • Counter-terrorism legislation
    • 
	
  • Human rights-based approaches to drug control  
    • 




The signing came more than a year and a half since the UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution on technical assistance and capacity building to improve the human rights situation in the Philippines, which fell short of the independent, on-the-ground investigation that rights groups have been calling for.



The UN said it recognizes the joint initiative of the DOJ-led panel that will review drug war operations that resulted in deaths and the justice department’s data-sharing agreement with the Commission on Human Rights.



But human rights group pointed out that the inter-agency panel, created only in June 2020, was formed “too late”. As EcuVoice’s Edre Olalia put it, this may just be “a tricky assuagement to appease the cries for justice of the victims.”



After months of delay, the panel released its partial report in February where Guevarra told the UNHRC that they found that police failed to follow protocols in many anti-drug operations. Weapons allegedly recovered from those killed in the operations were not examined to check the police narrative that the "drug personalities" sought to resist arrest or that they fought back, the DOJ chief added.



Late May, Guevarra said the Philippine National Police allowed access to more than 50 administrative cases where its Internal Affairs Service found liability on cops involved in the drug war operation that resulted in deaths.



But domestic human rights groups, in their five-year assessment of the Duterte administration, stressed that in the thousands killed in the bloody “drug war,” there have been “no justice, no peace.”



Karapatan Secretary General Cristina Palabay noted, in a forum earlier this week, that there has been no known conviction of police perpetrators save for the case of Kian delos Santos.



This shows a “continuing lack of redress in an overwhelming majority of cases. These tactics demonstrate police’s power and sowed fear in communities and a tool of political control,” she added.



RELATED VIDEO:





                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
                                                      DRUG WAR
                                                      MENARDO GUEVARRA
                                                      UNITED NATIONS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Former and current senators, Duterte men dominate early Senate bet lists
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Former and current senators, Duterte men dominate early Senate bet lists


                              

                                                                  By Bella Perez-Rubio |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
There are four possible senatorial bets being considered by both Duterte and by the Lacson-Sotto tandem.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Palace: Pacquiao free to expose corruption
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Palace: Pacquiao free to expose corruption


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sen. Manny Pacquiao is free to release materials that would prove his allegations about supposed corruption in government,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Monsoon continues to bring rains
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Monsoon continues to bring rains


                              

                                                                  By Romina Cabrera |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Monsoon rains will persist in most parts of the country even as Typhoon Fabian moves slowly north-westward until it exits...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo lack of funds not a liability &ndash; Lagman
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo lack of funds not a liability – Lagman


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
A veteran lawmaker in the House of Representatives believes Vice President Leni Robredo’s lack of funds to bankroll...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines detects 12 more Delta variant cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines detects 12 more Delta variant cases


                              

                                                                  By Sheila Crisostomo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Twelve more local cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant have been detected in four regions in the country including...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines, UN ink deal for capacity-building to improve human rights situation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines, UN ink deal for capacity-building to improve human rights situation


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines and the United Nations have inked a three-year joint program on human rights, following the UN Council’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Creation of virology institute, center for disease control among House priorities
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Creation of virology institute, center for disease control among House priorities


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Bills creating the Philippine Virology Institute and the Philippine Center for Disease Control are among the House of Representatives’...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Enhanced by Typhoon Fabian, habagat brings more rain
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Enhanced by Typhoon Fabian, habagat brings more rain


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fabian was last spotted 510 kilometers northeast of Itbayat, Batanes packing maximum sustained winds of 150 km per hour and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No political plans in Duterte SONA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No political plans in Duterte SONA


                              

                                                                  By Alexis Romero |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Duterte is not expected to talk about his political plans during his final State of the Nation Address on July 26,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 House to probe executive spending for pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
House to probe executive spending for pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Invoking Congress’ power of the purse and oversight functions, Speaker Lord Allan Velasco yesterday said the House of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with