NCRPO to arrest Metro Manila lockdown violators

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police warned those who will violate the planned lockdown of Metro Manila will face arrest.

“If the guidelines have already been passed and it’s been disseminated, those who will violate will be arrested,” Major General Debold Sinas, National Capital Region Police Office director, said Friday.

Aside from the quarantine law, Sinas said the NCRPO will check for applicable cases in the Revised Penal Law that can be filed against the violators of the lockdown.

The Palace is yet to issue a memorandum circular or executive order as basis for the metro-wide lockdown.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday ordered community quarantine for Metro Manila’s nearly 13 million people. This move came after the government raised the alert to the highest Code Red Sub Level 2 because of “sustained community transmission.”

The lockdown will restrict domestic travel in and out of the capital region from March 15 to April 14. For one month, classes will also be suspended and mass gatherings will be banned.

Duterte on Thursday said security forces will be mobilized for the “effective and orderly implementation” of the measures to contain the spread of the disease.

“It’s not a martial law. It’s not even something extraordinary. What is sought to be solved here is again, it’s nothing except to fight the virus and to exact compliance,” he said.

The Philippines has so far reported 52 cases, with five fatalities. — Gaea Katreena Cabico