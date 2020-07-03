PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this Oct. 2, 2017 photo, President Rodrigo Duterte, on his sixth visit to Marawi City, led the inauguration of the Bahay Pag-asa Project at Barangay Bito Buadi Itowa that is intended for the residents of Marawi who were internally displaced due to the conflict in the area.
Robinson Niñal Jr./Presidential Photo
Duterte signs anti-terrorism bill
(Philstar.com) - July 3, 2020 - 5:48pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 6:24 p.m.) — President Rodrigo Duterte has signed the anti-terrorism bill into law, days after the Department of Justice and the Office of the Chief Presidential Legal Counsel submitted their recommendations on the proposal, which human rights groups warn could lead to abuse by security forces.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque confirmed this to a text message to Philstar.com.

In an address to the nation on June 22, Duterte said "forces arrayed against" the government like the Abu Sayyaf and the Communist Party of the Philippines have taken advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It has undermined the national security of the country," Duterte said of the communist insurgency, which he said started in the 1950s.

Congress sent the enrolled, or final, version of the bill to Malacañang on June 9, giving the president 30 days to approve or veto it. Duterte certified the bill urgent, prompting the House of Representatives to fast-track passage of the bill, which it had copied from the Senate version, making a veto unlikely.

The Concerned Lawyers for Civil Liberties (CLCL) has expressed opposition to the bill, saying it is "antithetical to human rights and democracy in the Philippines."

READ: Rights lawyers urge public: Voice out rejection of 'Anti-Terror' Bill

The group of veteran rights lawyers, led by Dean Chel Diokno, said the bill contains unconstitutional provisions that also "weaken protections against abuse and misuse."

The National Union of People's Lawyers, meanwhile, said it "contains imprecise and poorly worded provisions on the definition of ‘terrorist act,’” as it seeks to criminalize “threats to commit, planning to commit, conspiring and prosing...the vague concept of ‘terrorist acts."

The Department of the Interior and Local Government, the department that the Philippine National Police is part of, has said that, despite concerns raised by lawyers, human rights workers, academics, and business groups, the anti-terrorism bill will not be used to silence dissent.

"The aim of the Anti-Terrorism Bill is to eradicate terrorism from our country. The people have nothing to fear from this bill; it is only the terrorists and their supporters who should fear it," DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said.

READ: DILG: Anti-Terror Bill will not be used to silence dissent

Fight vs contentious law isn’t over yet

The Palace confirmed the enactment of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 on a Friday, past 5:00 p.m. — or when courts have already closed.

Several groups have already manifested that they will challenge this new anti-terrorism law before the Supreme Court.

The National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers president Edre Olalia vowed that the fight isn’t over yet. “We will not cease to exhaust any and all legitimate steps and platforms to challenge this draconian law,” he told reporters in a message.

Retired Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio earlier said he would be one of the petitioners to challenge the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020. He told Philstar.com that he is still unsure of the exact date they will file the petition.

The enactment of the law came a day after the Bangsamoro Transition Authority Parliament passed a resolution asking Duterte to veto the law.

MindaNews quoted Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, also known as Al Haj Murad, as saying: "As the leader of a political entity born out of the struggle against injustice and oppression, it is my moral duty to speak out in order to ensure the measures intended to address terrorism will not be used as a means to subvert the fundamental rights and freedoms of individuals, in general, and normalize abuse and discrimination against the Bangsamoro, in particular.”

Carpio had earlier warned that with “the anti-terrorism act as part of the land, it is as if the Philippines is permanently under a situation worse than martial law.”

ANTI-TERRORISM BILL ANTI-TERRORISM COUNCIL RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pentagon: China military exercises will 'further destabilize' South China Sea
9 hours ago
The Pentagon said Thursday it was "concerned" about Chinese military exercises around a disputed archipelago in the South...
Headlines
fbfb
SC asked: Compel government to conduct mass testing, release accurate COVID-19 data
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
(Updated) Former Social Welfare Secretary Judy Taguiwalo and ten others filed a Petition for Mandamus on Friday before the...
Headlines
fbfb
Still no going home for 127,000 stranded
By Romina Cabrera | 18 hours ago
At least 127,000 locally stranded individuals in Metro Manila are still waiting to be sent home to the provinces following...
Headlines
fbfb
Hiring of 10,000 teachers ongoing
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 18 hours ago
The Department of Education is pushing through with the hiring of 10,000 new mentors as it pursues its learning continuity...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace on Duterte’s 4 years in office: A great performance
By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Despite the controversies that hounded his administration, President Duterte delivered a “great performance” in...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
32 minutes ago
Arrests amid pandemic violate government's own health, safety guidelines — CHR
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 32 minutes ago
"We urge the law enforcers to adhere to government’s own health protocols and serve as good examples for the rest of...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
COVID-19 cases in Philippines exceed 40,000 with 1,531 new infections
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 517,000 out of the 10.81 million people infected globally since the pathogen...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Senators slam Jolo 'rubout,' express readiness to tackle issue in legislative probe
1 hour ago
Senators on Friday slammed the “rubout” in Jolo, Sulu that led to the death of four soldiers as they expressed...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Ateneo, La Salle leaders renew call to junk anti-terror bill
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The heads of some of the biggest Catholic educational institutions in the country issued another joint statement Friday,...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Salons, barber shops no longer limited to basic hair cutting services — COVID-19 task force
3 hours ago
"The [Department of Trade and Industry] will release guidelines for the gradual resumption of services allowed by minimum...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with