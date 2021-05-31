DOJ, DILG, PNP recommend open spaces for detained violators

MANILA, Philippines — Use open spaces as a holding area for violators of health protocols – this is one of the recommendations of the Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) in a joint memorandum circular soon to be implemented in the country.

In an interview on dzBB over the weekend, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said that one way to avoid transmission of the COVID-19 virus was to provide optional holding areas for those caught violating health protocols such as improper wearing of face masks and not following social distancing.

“If for example there were many arrested, for instance because of mass gathering, it is not necessary that all of them would immediately be brought to jail or detention center. We need to avoid transmission of the virus. If we would take them to a jail that is already overcrowded, and many are overcrowded, then all the effort would be for naught. We should present a situation where there would be no virus transmission,” Guevarra said.

“That is why in our guidelines, our recommendation is to bring them to an open air holding area that has ventilation and that is where they could do the booking and initial investigation,” he added.

Some optional holding areas are sports gymnasiums, a convention center, or basketball court.

The justice secretary again mentioned that since barangay officials are under the DILG, they are also covered by the circular.

If a barangay official committed negligence in enforcing the health protocol regulations, they might be charged for administrative and criminal liabilities such as dereliction of duty.

They might also be covered by the ordinances being implemented by their local government, especially those related to the enforcement of these health protocols.

Guevarra signed the joint memorandum circular last Friday before it was routed to Interior Secretary Eduardo Año and PNP chief Guillermo Eleazar. The circular would immediately take effect once signed by all parties today.

The circular serves as a reminder of the existing regulations on health protocols, safety measures and guidelines that would cover apprehension and detention of violators. The DOJ prosecutors would take charge of filing the appropriate charges against those caught in the act of violating these regulations.