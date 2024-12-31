Yearend report: Celebrity breakups this 2024

MANILA, Philippines — 2024 would go down in history as the year with the most celebrity breakups.

Philstar.com lists down showbiz couples who have decided to part ways this year.

Though Kim Jones and Jericho Rosales separated in 2019, their breakup was just announced this year.

The couple's godfather, Ricco Ocampo, announced their breakup last January.

Ricco said that the two remained good friends despite the separation.

“While the friendship between the two remains, they have decided it is time to lead separate lives. They are encouraging each other to grow, albeit in different directions. It was a mutual decision, an amicable separation, dealt with grace and maturity by both parties," Ricco was quoted as saying.

After months of speculations, Sarah Lahbati confirmed last March that she and Richard Gutierrez have broken up.

Sarah confirmed the rumors in public in an interview with entertainment reporter MJ Felipe, who asked her directly if she was now single.

"Yeah, I mean, there's nothing to hide," Sarah answered. "I think it's pretty clear to the public that both of us are [single], I think."

"Life is short, we can't be serious all the time, we have to take things lightly, enjoy life, count our blessings. Wala akong time ma-offend," she added.

Bea Alonzo and Dominique Roque confirmed that they have "mutually decided to amicably end" their engagement last February.

The former couple posted one of their photos together in one of their past travels that came with a quote post that read their statement.

Published as is, they wrote: "After much thought, consideration, and care, we have mutually decided to amicably end our engagement. It was not an easy decision. We wanted to have more time to carefully deliberate and pray about it, but there have been many speculations, questions, and insults."

"Unfortunately, some even confirmed our breakup without our consent, and some created ridiculous stories that had no basis and were utterly false so we felt the need to share this announcement with great sadness, for our peace of mind and our families," they added.

Earlier this month, Dominic confirmed that he is dating actress Sue Ramirez.

Kyline recently opened up for the first time on her breakup with actor Mavy Legaspi.

In her interview with Boy Abunda, Kyline said that she learned a lot from her relationship with Mavy.

“Well, in every relationship naman po that I have or had, whether it's professionally or friendly man or romantic, I always try to learn something from it, both the good and the bad experiences,” Kyline said.

“Right now, I think we should move on from that experience and I will treasure that moment po kasi siyempre it made me who I am today with all that happened. I feel grateful that I experienced that po,” she added.

Last month, basketball player Kobe Paras admitted that he is dating Kyline. They starred in the video series "Miss Legends," released last September.

Breakup rumors between Catriona Gray and Sam Milby began when the host-beauty queen's engagement photo was not seen on her Instagram account.

The said picture shows the couple holding up coffee cups, with Sam's cup bearing the words "Mr. Milby" and the text on Catriona's cup read "Future Mrs. Milby," as she sported a diamond ring.

The post initially bore the caption by Catriona, "Living in an answered prayer with my best friend. I love you, fiancè."

Catriona and Sam have not spoken up regarding the breakup rumors as of press time.

Maris Racal confirmed in July that she had split from Rivermaya frontman Rico Blanco.

"Rico and I are over," a tearful Maris said during a July 12 press conference. "It's fresh, it's been [a] few weeks... loneliest, emptiest weeks I've ever experienced in my life."

Earlier this month, the actress figured in a cheating controversy involving her perennial screen partner Anthony Jennings. The issue broke out after Anthony's girlfriend of five years, Jamela "Jam" Villanueva, posted the screenshots of the private conversation between Anthony and Maris.

On December 6, Maris issued an apology video, airing her side of the story that said she was "in the dark" and "clueless" regarding the status of the relationship between Jamela and Anthony.

Hours after her apology, Anthony issued a short video, asking for forgiveness from both Maris and his ex-girlfriend Jam.

Politician Javi Benitez confirmed he and actress Sue Ramirez have parted ways in an Instagram post last November.

The Victorias City, Negros Occidental mayor on November 9 recalled the love story of two Negrosanons and how they have decided to part ways after five years of dating.

“For the last five years, as Inday Sue and Toto Javi, two Negrosanons from different worlds, we built a world of our own. It was full of love, dreams, laughter, and all the ups and downs in a relationship where you shared your life with someone. There were no outside forces, just two hearts finding their way together,” Benitez wrote.

“Four months have passed since our paths quietly and respectfully went their separate ways,” the politician confirmed.

Sue is currently dating actor Dominic Roque.

Comedienne AiAi delas Alas confirmed that she and husband Gerald Sibayan have broken up.

In her interview with Boy Abunda on "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda," AiAi said that Gerald broke up with her through text message on October 14.

“Oo, hiwalay na kami. Sinabi niya na gusto niya magkaanak, hindi na siya happy,” AiAi said.

“Medyo confused ako, shocked. 'Bakit ngayong oras na ito? Sana hinintay mo muna akong makauwi sa Amerika.' Maraming bakit," she added.

AiAi and Gerald were together for 10 years before they parted ways. AiAi was 30 years older than Gerald, who was 20 years old at that time that they confirmed their relationship.

