'Painful yet united decision': Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque confirm end of their engagement

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
February 11, 2024 | 6:15pm
Former celebrity couple Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque
Facebook / Bea Alonzo

MANILA, Philippines — Bea Alonzo and Dominique Roque confirmed that they have "mutually decided to amicably end" their engagement in their Instagram posts today. 

The former couple posted one of their photos together in one of their past travels that came with a quote post that read their statement. 

Published as is, they wrote: "After much thought, consideration, and care, we have mutually decided to amicably end our engagement. It was not an easy decision. We wanted to have more time to carefully deliberate and pray about it, but there have been many speculations, questions, and insults." 

"Unfortunately, some even confirmed our break-up without our consent, and some created ridiculous stories that had no basis and were utterly false so we felt the need to share this announcement with great sadness, for our peace of mind and our families." 

Bea and Dominic said that it was "an extremely painful yet united decision." They request for the public to spare them from "more curel and very hurtful words" posted on social media. 

They ended it with the call to give them the privacy that they need as they move on with their lives. 

The breakup announcement comes days after showbiz columnist Ogie Diaz and host Boy Abunda confirmed their breakup. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo)

'No bashing please': Dominic Roque defends Bea Alonzo over alleged split

BEA ALONZO

DOMINIC ROQUE
