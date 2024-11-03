^

Kobe Paras confirms dating 'crush' Kyline Alcantara

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 3, 2024 | 5:42pm
Kobe Paras and Kyline Alcantara
Kobe Paras via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kobe Paras revealed that he is dating his "crush" Kyline Alcantara. 

The basketball player sat down with Cosmo Philippines where he answered questions for its "Cosmo Confessions" show uploaded on its YouTube channel last Friday, November 1. 

One of the questions asked was Kobe's biggest crush. 

"Kyline Alcantara, because we're dating," Kobe replied. 

The former Japanese B League's Asian import said that he realized that he had a crush on the "Shining Inheritance" star "early this year." 

Kobe described an attractive girl as someone who is "caring and respectful." 

Kyline and Kobe have been the subject of dating rumors this year. 

They starred in the video series "Miss Legends," released last September. 

RELATED: Kyline Alcantara refuses to answer real score with Kobe Paras 

