Richard Gutierrez, Barbie Imperial 'exclusively dating' — Ogie Diaz source

MANILA, Philippines — Actors Richard Gutierrez and Barbie Imperial are exclusively dating, according to the source of talent manager and showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz.

Relationship rumors between the two were recently fueled after photos, perceived to be them, surfaced while in South Korea.

In a recent video on his Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update YouTube channel, Ogie confirmed via a "very reliable source" that Richard and Barbie are indeed exclusively dating.

The source also said that there was no overlap in Richard's relationship as he had already separated from his ex Sarah Lahbati before seeing Barbie.

Ogie said that Richard and Sarah broke up last year and they are co-parenting their two sons, Kai and Zion.

The talent manger's source added that they feel bad for Barbie because people are claiming she is a homewrecker and the reason for Richard and Sarah's split.

"Barbie had nothing to do with the hiwalayan issue," Ogie quoted his source, also mentioning Richard is still friends with all his exes, including Anne Curtis and Georgina Wilson (both of whom are already married).

WATCH: Ogie Diaz gives update on Richard Gutierrez-Barbie Imperial dating rumors

The latter point was to prove that Richard does not hit women, a rumor being thrown around since news of his breakup with Sarah went public.

"Si Richard, 'pag may mahal, hindi na nagmamahal ng iba. Alam 'yan ng mga ex-girlfriend niya," Ogie's source told him. "Kaya nu'ng time nila ni Sarah, may nabalitaan ka bang may No. 2 si Richard? Wala! Hindi porket 'di nagsasalita si Richard ay siya ang may kasalanan sa hiwalayan."

The source added Richard was not speaking out against Sarah because it is not in his nature to fight with women, especially the mother of his children.

Ogie then asked his source if Richard and Barbie would go public about their relationship, and the source said "in due time."

Earlier this year, the two actors were seen having some drinks in an Alabang bar, and it sparked the romance rumors.

At that time, Ogie reported there was nothing romantic between Richard and Barbie, an information he also obtained from a reliable source.

Meanwhile, in an event last month, Sarah did not seem to care if the rumors between Richard and Barbie were true. — Video from the Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update YouTube channel

