Catriona Gray removes Sam Milby engagement photos on Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users are asking what is happening between Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and actor Sam Milby after the host-beauty queen's engagement photo was not seen on her Instagram account.

A look at Catriona's Instagram account sees no trace of the photo uploaded on February 16 of last year when Catriona and Sam confirmed they were engaged.

The said picture shows the couple holding up coffee cups, with Sam's cup bearing the words "Mr. Milby" and the text on Catriona's cup reads "Future Mrs. Milby" as she sported a diamond ring.

The post initially bore the caption by Catriona, "Living in an answered prayer with my best friend. I love you, fiancè."

While it remains to be seen if the photo was deleted or just archived, what follows Catriona's Valentine's Day 2023 post is a series of photos during her visit to the Philippine Band of Mercy as part of her duties for Smile Train Philippines.

The photo is still up on Sam's own Instagram account, which is now being flooded with comments from fans asking for clarification and words of support.

"I (FINALLY) put a ring on it! I love you my forever koala... now my fiancé," Sam wrote on his caption.

Earlier this year, rumors spread that Catriona and Sam had called it quits, amplified by talent manager Ogie Diaz, who noted that numerous individuals noticed Catriona was not wearing the engagement ring in her recent photos.

A few weeks later, the couple's agency Cornerstone Entertainment released a statement admitting they were "facing some challenges in their relationship" and were "actively working on resolving these issues together."

"We kindly request that everyone respect their privacy during this time as they navigate through this situation," the statement said. "We appreciate the concern and well-wishes from all those who have shown support for the couple."

Last month, Catriona and Sam were seen together with Cornerstone boss Erickson Raymundo for his birthday in Pampanga, as captured by socialite Pinky Tobiano.

RELATED: 'Tuloy ang kasal?' Catriona Gray, Sam Milby spotted together