DOJ junks ex-president Duterte’s complaint vs Abalos, others over Quiboloy arrest

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 23, 2025 | 8:54am
Apollo Quiboloy
Apollo Quiboloy (C), pastor and founder of the Philippine-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) church, arrives to attend a hearing at the Senate in Manila on October 23, 2024, over accusation charges of human trafficking and sexual abuse of a minor.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice (DOJ) has dismissed the complaints filed by former president Rodrigo Duterte and supporters of detained doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy against government officials over the latter’s arrest.

In a resolution dated May 13, the DOJ junked the malicious mischief complaint filed by Duterte and the violation of domicile complaint filed by Quiboloy’s supporters against Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Rommel Marbil, former Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos and several other PNP officials, citing lack of probable cause.

Duterte filed the malicious mischief complaint, while the violation of domicile complaint came from Quiboloy’s supporters.

According to the prosecutors, the malice imputed by the complainants is legally insufficient.

Malicious mischief. The prosecutor noted the alleged damage to the gates and other structures of Quiboloy’s “church,” the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), during his arrest was incidental to official duties as it occurred during an operation where the police were to serve valid arrest warrants.

“Additionally, several of the respondents— including Secretary Abalos, PGen Marbil, and PMGen Lee- were not even present at the scene. Mere presence, much less absence, does not equate to the deliberate and malicious commission of an overt act. The law on criminal liability under the Revised Penal Code is clear: liability attaches only to those who participate directly, indirectly, or through indispensable cooperation in the commission of the offense,” the resolution read.

The prosecutor also said the respondents were not physically present during the raid.

Violation of domicile. Citing Article 128 of the Revised Penal Code, the prosecutor said this law applies when public officers enter a dwelling against the owner's will without a judicial order, with harsher penalties for entries at night or with violence. 

According to the prosecutor, the respondents consistently maintained that they were acting under valid arrest warrants to apprehend individuals suspected of serious crimes.

The prosecutor's analysis also found no evidence that the police acted without belief in the legality of their actions or that the respondents willfully defied the law.

“Absent any overt act that constitutes an element of the crimes charged, and in the absence of malice, unlawful intent, or personal participation, this Office finds that no probable cause exists to warrant the indictment of the respondents,” the resolution read.

In a statement, Abalos said the dismissal of the case filed against him, in his capacity as the former Interior secretary and against several members of the PNP, represents a clear triumph of truth and justice.

"It affirms that all our actions were in accordance with the law," Abalos said in a statement. 

What happened before. Tensions escalated between the KOJC and the PNP in August 2024 when police attempted to serve arrest warrants on Quiboloy.

The standoff between Quiboloy’s church and the police ended on the evening of Sept. 8, 2024, when Quiboloy surrendered to authorities following a 24-hour ultimatum.

The preacher is currently detained at the Pasig City Jail on charges of child and sexual abuse.

