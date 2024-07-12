'Rico and I are over': Maris Racal confirms split with Rico Blanco

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maris Racal and singer Rico Blanco have called it quits, ending their relationship which they confirmed in 2021.

Maris herself confirmed she and Rico broke up some time ago, speaking to several Kapamilya outlets during a Star Magic Spotlight press conference.

The artist admitted to being scared following a lot of questions about the former Rivermaya frontman, finally admitting she and Rico had split.

"Rico and I are over," a tearful Maris said. "It's fresh, it's been [a] few weeks... loneliest, emptiest weeks I've ever experienced in my life."

She initially did not want to admit it because doing so would mean accepting it indeed happened.

To lighten the mood, Maris said she had been watching the Australian animated children's show "Bluey" to cope with the breakup.

"Wala akong short answer for it. Hindi ko rin siya malabas ng isang statement lang kasi hindi gan'un kadali, sobrang hirap niya na situation," Maris continued. "Rico and I, our universe was so beautiful, so full of love, laughter, music, spontaneity, everything."

Maris admitted being uncertain what changed about her in regards to their relationship and her own life.

"The truth is I'm going through changes and alam naman [natin] change is either good or bad, but what I hate about change is it's inevitable, 'di mo siya matatakasan and wala ka nang ibang magawa but face and confront it," Maris said.

The artist approached Rico with her personal issues and said he "took it like a man," after a very difficult talk leading to their "polite separation," affirming they do love each other.

"Rico is one-of-a-kind. If only I could skip through my 20s, but I can't... I have to face it, I have to sit with my feelings and acknowledge my changes," Maris ended.

Maris and Rico confirmed their relationship in May 2021, two years after collaborating together and some subsequent projects since.

Their relationship became a talking point given their 15-year age difference, but the public softened on the issue after seing the artists treat each other well.

