Anthony Jennings' ex-girlfriend exposes actor's alleged infidelity with Maris Racal
MANILA, Philippines — Anthony Jennings' ex-girlfriend Jamela Villanueva exposed the actor's alleged affair with his onscreen partner Maris Racal.
In her Instagram story, Jamella accused Maris as the reason of her breakup with Anthony. She posted screenshots of Anthony and Maris' alleged late night and flirty conversations.
“I’ve been trying to hold myself together through everything that's been happening. But after hearing all the things being said about me, about my character, my intentions, and even my family — I can't stay silent any longer. It's been deeply painful, and I know it's no longer just about me. It's about protecting the people l love most, and I can't allow them to be dragged into this,” Jamela said.
"I'm choosing to let go of the weight of these rumors. I'm choosing peace for myself and my family, and I hope you can respect that too. To those who have stood by me and continued to support me, I am forever grateful. I hope this helps you understand where I'm coming from."
Jamela and Anthony's relationship was reportedly already on the rocks since June, but they tried to fix it. Maris, meanwhile, announced her breakup with rockstar Rico Blanco last July.
Jamela said that she was first supportive and happy for Anthony and Maris when their love team became a hit in "Can't Buy Me Love."
"When Maris came into the picture, I was genuinely happy for you both. I even chose to be supportive, despite the red flags I couldn't ignore. I respected your craft. I believed in you both. But betrayal like this cuts deep," Jamela said.
But Jamela's heart was broken when she saw photos of Maris and Anthony kissing.
"These were the photos that shattered my heart into pieces. This is the other side of the story — the photos that she posted in her story, where people started attacking me, saying that the photo was just 'fan service' and that I was overreacting. I even asked Anthony about it, and he brushed it off, saying it was nothing."
"Ako nalang sirain mo love. Mag-usap nga tayo. Sinabi na niya sakin. Di na siya lalapit sakin. And I promise you wala na din. Tinapos ko na. So, please. Kung ano man yan, itigil mo na yan," Anthony told Jamela in a text message.
At the end of her IG story, Jamella had a message to all the girls who are suffering like her.
"To all the women reading this, don't be like me. It took me three long months to finally accept that I was just ignoring the reality of the situation," she said.
"I allowed this to happen because I thought it was the best way to support them both. Most importantly, I trust my partner and her — as a woman."
RELATED: Anthony Jennings confirms split with non-showbiz girlfriend — report
- Latest
- Trending