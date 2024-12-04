^

Entertainment

Anthony Jennings' ex-girlfriend exposes actor's alleged infidelity with Maris Racal

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 4, 2024 | 9:07am
Anthony Jennings' ex-girlfriend exposes actor's alleged infidelity with Maris Racal
Anthony at Maris Racal
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Anthony Jennings' ex-girlfriend Jamela Villanueva exposed the actor's alleged affair with his onscreen partner Maris Racal.

In her Instagram story, Jamella accused Maris as the reason of her breakup with Anthony. She posted screenshots of Anthony and Maris' alleged late night and flirty conversations. 

“I’ve been trying to hold myself together through everything that's been happening. But after hearing all the things being said about me, about my character, my intentions, and even my family — I can't stay silent any longer. It's been deeply painful, and I know it's no longer just about me. It's about protecting the people l love most, and I can't allow them to be dragged into this,” Jamela said. 

"I'm choosing to let go of the weight of these rumors. I'm choosing peace for myself and my family, and I hope you can respect that too. To those who have stood by me and continued to support me, I am forever grateful. I hope this helps you understand where I'm coming from."

An alleged conversation between Maris and Anthony
Jamela Villanueva's Instagram Stories post, screenshot
Conversation between Anthony and Jamela 
Jamela Villanueva's Instagram Stories post, screenshot

Jamela and Anthony's relationship was reportedly already on the rocks since June, but they tried to fix it. Maris, meanwhile, announced her breakup with rockstar Rico Blanco last July. 

Jamela said that she was first supportive and happy for Anthony and Maris when their love team became a hit in "Can't Buy Me Love."

"When Maris came into the picture, I was genuinely happy for you both. I even chose to be supportive, despite the red flags I couldn't ignore. I respected your craft. I believed in you both. But betrayal like this cuts deep," Jamela said.

Maris' alleged call logs for Anthony
Jamela Villanueva's Instagram Stories post, screenshot

Anthony also admitted to Jamela that he kissed and made out with Maris outside of work. 

"Context: 'yung 'that was hot' nag-party sila niyan... I confronted Anthony about it and he told me na hinila daw siya sa CR ng girls and they started making out. I asked him why did he let her, he just said, 'Ayoko lang maramdaman niya na parang ayaw ko siya kasi may trabaho kami bukas'." 

Alleged conversations between Maris and Anthony
Jamela Villanueva's Instagram Stories post, screenshot

But Jamela's heart was broken when she saw photos of Maris and Anthony kissing. 

"These were the photos that shattered my heart into pieces. This is the other side of the story — the photos that she posted in her story, where people started attacking me, saying that the photo was just 'fan service' and that I was overreacting. I even asked Anthony about it, and he brushed it off, saying it was nothing." 

Alleged conversations between Maris and Anthony
Jamela Villanueva's Instagram Stories post, screenshot
Conversation between Anthony and Jamela 
Jamela Villanueva's Instagram Stories post, screenshot
Alleged conversation between Anthony and Maris; and Anthony and Jamela 
Jamela Villanueva's Instagram Stories post, screenshot
Alleged conversations between Anthony and Maris
Jamela Villanueva's Instagram Stories post, screenshot
Conversations between Anthony and Jamela 
Jamela Villanueva's Instagram Stories post, screenshot

It can be recalled that Jamela shared cheating videos on her TikTok account. She said that it was her way to release the pain. Anthony, however, begged her to stop reposting cryptic posts.

"Ako nalang sirain mo love. Mag-usap nga tayo. Sinabi na niya sakin. Di na siya lalapit sakin. And I promise you wala na din. Tinapos ko na. So, please. Kung ano man yan, itigil mo na yan," Anthony told Jamela in a text message.

Alleged conversations between Anthony and Maris
Jamela Villanueva's Instagram Stories post, screenshot
Alleged conversations between Anthony and Maris
Jamela Villanueva's Instagram Stories post, screenshot
Alleged conversations between Anthony and Maris
Jamela Villanueva's Instagram Stories post, screenshot
Anthony's alleged message to Jamela
Jamela Villanueva's Instagram Stories post, screenshot

Jamela then thanked Anthony for being her rock, best friend and partner for seven years. 

"Thank you for being there for me through the hardest times in life. You've brought a life into mine that I never thought I could have, and for that, I'll always be grateful," she said. 

"Happiness was all I ever wanted for you, in our years of living together. I never imagined I'd have to let you go, but I did — so you could grow and find happiness on your own."

Jamela's message for Anthony
Jamela Villanueva's Instagram Stories post, screenshot

At the end of her IG story, Jamella had a message to all the girls who are suffering like her. 

"To all the women reading this, don't be like me. It took me three long months to finally accept that I was just ignoring the reality of the situation," she said.

"I allowed this to happen because I thought it was the best way to support them both. Most importantly, I trust my partner and her — as a woman."   

RELATEDAnthony Jennings confirms split with non-showbiz girlfriend — report

ANTHONY JENNINGS

MARIS RACAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sue Ramirez admits real score with Dominic Roque
play

Sue Ramirez admits real score with Dominic Roque

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Fresh from her Siargao getaway with model-actor Dominic Roque, a very tanned and happy Sue Ramirez attended the press conference...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rahyan Carlos on training and producing &lsquo;empowered&rsquo; actors

Rahyan Carlos on training and producing ‘empowered’ actors

By Jerry Donato | 10 hours ago
As head of training and development of MQuest Artists Agency, director Rahyan Carlos is in a quest, as a manner of speaking,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rufa Mae Quinto to voluntarily surrender, warrant of arrest like in Neri Naig case confirmed &mdash; lawyer

Rufa Mae Quinto to voluntarily surrender, warrant of arrest like in Neri Naig case confirmed — lawyer

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Atty. Mary Louise Reyes confirmed that her client Rufa Mae Quinto has a warrant of arrest. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Why &lsquo;Uninvited&rsquo; is a film you can&lsquo;t ignore, according to producer

Why ‘Uninvited’ is a film you can‘t ignore, according to producer

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
For the producer of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2024 entry “Uninvited,” the drama thriller topbilled...
Entertainment
fbtw
Daniel Padilla reminds Baron Geisler: 'Huwag kang magkakalat!'

Daniel Padilla reminds Baron Geisler: 'Huwag kang magkakalat!'

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Actor Baron Geisler considered the action series "Incognito" his second chance in ABS-CBN.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Rufa Mae Quinto denies fraud accusations, will cooperate with authorities

Rufa Mae Quinto denies fraud accusations, will cooperate with authorities

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Actress-comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto broke her silence regarding an arrest warrant served to her, denying any connection to...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Super sexy!': Sarah Geronimo, Moira Dela Torre praise Juan Karlos for successful 1st major concert

'Super sexy!': Sarah Geronimo, Moira Dela Torre praise Juan Karlos for successful 1st major concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) stars Sarah Geronimo and Moira Dela Torre praised Juan Karlos for the success of his first solo...
Entertainment
fbtw
Park Min Jae passes away at 32 from cardiac arrest

Park Min Jae passes away at 32 from cardiac arrest

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
Korean actor Park Min-jae passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest while traveling. He was 32 years old.
Entertainment
fbtw
Juan Karlos surprises fans with performance outside MOA Arena at 1st major solo concert

Juan Karlos surprises fans with performance outside MOA Arena at 1st major solo concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer Juan Karlos successfully held his first major concert in Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with