Anthony Jennings' ex-girlfriend exposes actor's alleged infidelity with Maris Racal

MANILA, Philippines — Anthony Jennings' ex-girlfriend Jamela Villanueva exposed the actor's alleged affair with his onscreen partner Maris Racal.

In her Instagram story, Jamella accused Maris as the reason of her breakup with Anthony. She posted screenshots of Anthony and Maris' alleged late night and flirty conversations.

“I’ve been trying to hold myself together through everything that's been happening. But after hearing all the things being said about me, about my character, my intentions, and even my family — I can't stay silent any longer. It's been deeply painful, and I know it's no longer just about me. It's about protecting the people l love most, and I can't allow them to be dragged into this,” Jamela said.

"I'm choosing to let go of the weight of these rumors. I'm choosing peace for myself and my family, and I hope you can respect that too. To those who have stood by me and continued to support me, I am forever grateful. I hope this helps you understand where I'm coming from."

An alleged conversation between Maris and Anthony

Conversation between Anthony and Jamela

Jamela and Anthony's relationship was reportedly already on the rocks since June, but they tried to fix it. Maris, meanwhile, announced her breakup with rockstar Rico Blanco last July.

Jamela said that she was first supportive and happy for Anthony and Maris when their love team became a hit in "Can't Buy Me Love."

"When Maris came into the picture, I was genuinely happy for you both. I even chose to be supportive, despite the red flags I couldn't ignore. I respected your craft. I believed in you both. But betrayal like this cuts deep," Jamela said.

Maris' alleged call logs for Anthony

Anthony also admitted to Jamela that he kissed and made out with Maris outside of work. "Context: 'yung 'that was hot' nag-party sila niyan... I confronted Anthony about it and he told me na hinila daw siya sa CR ng girls and they started making out. I asked him why did he let her, he just said, 'Ayoko lang maramdaman niya na parang ayaw ko siya kasi may trabaho kami bukas'." Jamela Villanueva's Instagram Stories post, screenshot Alleged conversations between Maris and Anthony

But Jamela's heart was broken when she saw photos of Maris and Anthony kissing.

"These were the photos that shattered my heart into pieces. This is the other side of the story — the photos that she posted in her story, where people started attacking me, saying that the photo was just 'fan service' and that I was overreacting. I even asked Anthony about it, and he brushed it off, saying it was nothing."







It can be recalled that Jamela shared cheating videos on her TikTok account. She said that it was her way to release the pain. Anthony, however, begged her to stop reposting cryptic posts.

"Ako nalang sirain mo love. Mag-usap nga tayo. Sinabi na niya sakin. Di na siya lalapit sakin. And I promise you wala na din. Tinapos ko na. So, please. Kung ano man yan, itigil mo na yan," Anthony told Jamela in a text message.









Jamela then thanked Anthony for being her rock, best friend and partner for seven years. "Thank you for being there for me through the hardest times in life. You've brought a life into mine that I never thought I could have, and for that, I'll always be grateful," she said. "Happiness was all I ever wanted for you, in our years of living together. I never imagined I'd have to let you go, but I did — so you could grow and find happiness on your own."

At the end of her IG story, Jamella had a message to all the girls who are suffering like her.

"To all the women reading this, don't be like me. It took me three long months to finally accept that I was just ignoring the reality of the situation," she said.

"I allowed this to happen because I thought it was the best way to support them both. Most importantly, I trust my partner and her — as a woman."

