Jericho Rosales, Kim Jones have separated — godfather

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 7:28 p.m.) — Kapamilya actor Jericho Rosales and wife Kim Jones have separated, according to a report.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, the couple's godfather Ricco Ocampo said that Jericho and Kim have been separated since 2019.

Ricco said that the two remained good friends despite the separation.

“While the friendship between the two remains, they have decided it is time to lead separate lives. They are encouraging each other to grow, albeit in different directions. It was a mutual decision, an amicable separation, dealt with grace and maturity by both parties," Ricco was quoted as saying.

“The two are filled with gratitude for the memories they’ve made together and the lessons they’ve learned. They have journeyed through the separation with the utmost respect and care toward one another precisely because Echo and Kim are the best of friends and love each other like family," he added.

“This split is not borne out of ill feelings. On the contrary, one might say that it is a demonstration of their affection and respect, as Echo and Kim only wish the best for each other," he also said.

"They are incredibly grateful for those who have supported them throughout the years, and appreciate the respect of their privacy during this time," the godfather was quoted as saying.

Ricco said that the couple are working on another film with Kim as writer, director and actor while Jericho is the producer.

Earlier this month, Jericho denied rumors that he and wife Kim have separated.

"No comment because it's not the place. I never really talk about my relationships but we're happy, we're good," he said.

"Kim and I, we're amazing, we're fantastic," he added.

