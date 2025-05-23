Rachel Alejandro honors dad Hajji after another win for 'Song of the Fireflies'

MANILA, Philippines — After winning Best Supporting Actress for “Song of the Fireflies” at the Manila International Film Festival (MIFF) in Los Angeles earlier this year, Rachel Alejandro continued her successful streak with a new award for “Song of the Fireflies.”

“Song of the Fireflies,” a film about the world famous Loboc Children’s Choir, bagged a Platinum Remi award at the 58th Worldfest Houston International Film Festival, where lead star Morissette Amon also got a prestigious nomination as Best Actress.

Rachel portrays the role of the choir’s benefactor Equet Butalid, whom she had the honor of meeting in person during the shoot for the teaser-trailer in Bohol.

Rachel is also one of the producers, as her company with Celeste Legaspi and Girlie Rodis, Culturtain Musicat, has partnered on this project with MQuest Ventures.

She and co-producer Girlie Rodis graced the sold-out screening in Houston and personally received the award.

“They super loved the film,” Rachel said of the audience at Houston. The crowd included international filmmakers, Filipino fans, and organizers of Rachel’s concert in Beaumont, Texas, which was held just days before the May 1 screening.

Also held prior to the screening was an interview with Rachel, Celeste and screenwriter Sarge Lacuesta on the podcast Throga Vocal Gym.

“An American fan of that podcast watched our interview on YouTube and flew from San Francisco to watch ‘Song of the Fireflies’ in Houston,” Rachel said.

“That was just one of the many who traveled far to catch our screening in Houston. It was so heartwarming to hear during the Q&A that they said it was well worth the trip,” she added.

Worthy of a road trip

Rachel and Girlie described the audience’s response as “incredible.”

“Tita Girlie and I were blown away by the reaction of the audience members who shared that they cried even as they were uplifted by how the film celebrates Filipino folk songs, as well as the original compositions with lyrics by Sarge Lacuesta and music by Krina Cayabyab, Louie Ocampo, Jazz Nicolas, Raimund Marasigan, and National Artist Ryan Cayabyab," she said.

At the end of the talkback, Rachel told the audience that she is proud to be the daughter of the late Original Pilipino Music legend Hajji Alejandro.

“As some of may know, my father who is an Original Pilipino Music icon passed away just a week and half ago. Many thought I wouldn’t make it to this festival much less perform at a concert in Beaumont a few days ago. But knowing my Dad, he would have wanted me to be here and continue his legacy. I’ve been performing for Filipino communities all over the world for decades but my advocacy now is to bring Filipino music to the world stage one movie at a time,” she said.

The singer-actress-producer is back in New York City, where she is now mostly based with her husband, Carlos Santamaria.

Rachel is happy to report that her film “Songs for Selina” — which also stars Rachel Coates, Gab Pangilinan, Jay R, Gian Magdangal, Audie Gemora, and LA-based Filipina singer Mica Javier — is now streaming on Amazon Prime in the US.

Dean Rosen of the award-winning historical blockbuster “Quezon’s Game” is the screenwriter and director. “Songs for Selina” is about the music industry and Rachel plays the role of cutthroat record producer Emily.

“We worked on it pre-pandemic. I don’t want to give the plot away but let’s just say my role in this film is nothing like any I have ever played before. We shot this after I played the beloved First Lady Aurora Quezon opposite Raymond Bagatsing’s Manuel Quezon in ‘Quezon’s Game, so getting to headspace of playing the heartless Emily of ‘Songs for Selina’ was wild. The audience will see what I mean when they get to watch the film which I’m confident will eventually play on Philippine screens after its US release," she said.

Rachel just finished concerts in Las Vegas and LA; on June 25, she will be performing for the Filipino community in the island country of Aruba and on July 19 at the Grand Negosyo Caravan in Calgary.

The following day, she flies to Toronto where “Song of the Fireflies” will be the first Filipino movie ever featured at the Italian Contemporary Film Festival. The much-awaited film finally arrives in Philippine cinemas on June 25. It is now streaming on Amazon Prime US.

