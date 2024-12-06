^

Anthony Jennings asks for forgiveness from 'dalawang babae' Maris Racal, Jamela Villanueva

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 6, 2024 | 7:31pm
Anthony Jennings
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit, file

MANILA, Philippines — Just hours after Maris Racal’s statement earlier today, her screen partner, Anthony Jennings, issued a public apology for her and his ex-girlfriend, Jamela “Jam” Villanueva.

Anthony’s apology is uploaded on the ABS-News’ social media channels. 

“Sa lahat ho na nangyari nu'ng mga nakaraang araw, sa lahat ho ng mga taong nasaktan ko, especially po si Maris at saka si Jam, humihingi ho ako ng tawad sa dalawang babae. And sa mga lahat din po na nadamay din po. ‘Yun lamang po. Sorry po ulit,” Anthony said in the video

Earlier this week, Anthony and Maris went viral after Jam posted screenshots of private messages between the two. Allegations of cheating hounded the two actors for days after online users saw Jam’s cryptic posts and reposts. 

Earlier today, Maris aired her side of the story, stressing that she was "clueless" and "in the dark" as to the status of Anthony and Jam, who dated for five years but broke up months ago, according to the actor. 

In July, Maris announced that she had split with her longtime boyfriend, Rivermaya frontman Rico Blanco. 

Maris admitted that she had fallen for her “Can’t Buy Me Love” co-star, and she got to know the actor deeper when they shot their upcoming teleserye “Incognito” in Italy last September. 

Maris also said that she had repeatedly asked Anthony the real score between him and Jam. Anthony admitted during the sidelines of the presscon for "Incognito" that he had parted ways with his girlfriend of five years.

“He would tell all the people who were close to me that he was single. So I was confident to act a certain way around him on the set because in the eyes of the people there, we were both single,” she said. 

Jam has yet to address or comment about the statements released by Maris and Anthony. 

ANTHONY JENNINGS

MARIS RACAL
