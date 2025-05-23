Alden Richards reveals to have suffered 'depression at its finest'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Alden Richards revealed that 2024 was the hardest year for him.

In his interview with "24 Oras," Alden opened up about his depression.

"I think last year was my lowest year. Rock bottom. It took me six months to get over that. That was — hindi naman siya clinically diagnosed, but that was depression at its finest. That was depression,” Alden said.

"Inuuna ko muna lahat ng tao bago sarili ko. But last year, medyo — I think that was my breaking point kasi minsan ‘di ba tayo, we always go out of our way to help other people. Tulong, tulong, tulong. Bigay, bigay, bigay. Ang nangyari sa akin, paglingon ko do'n sa timba ko, wala na palang natira sa akin. And then that broke me to a million pieces,” he added.

Alden said his mind was being “clouded with a lot of negative thoughts."

"It’s very hard to be present na kahit nandito ka, wala ka dito,” he said.

“It’s just this is my story, and this is how I want my story to be told [and] not based on the presumption of other people. I’m so done with that. I’ve been here long enough. I know I’ve done so much for the industry, and I would like to do more for the industry right now,” he added.

___

If you or someone you know needs assistance, contact the National Center for Mental Health Crisis Hotline at +63 917 899 8727 and 7989 8727.

RELATED: Alden Richards already 'taken' — reports