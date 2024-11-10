^

Entertainment

Politician Javi Benitez confirms breakup with Sue Ramirez

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 10, 2024 | 10:56am
Politician Javi Benitez confirms breakup with Sue Ramirez
Javi Benitez and Sue Ramirez on their trip to Seoul, South Korea in December 2013.
Sue Ramirez via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Politician Javi Benitez confirmed he and actress Sue Ramirez have parted ways in an Instagram post on Saturday. 

The Victorias City, Negros Occidental mayor on November 9 recalled the love story of two Negrosanons and how they have decided to part ways after five years of dating. 

“For the last five years, as Inday Sue and Toto Javi, two Negrosanons from different worlds, we built a world of our own. It was full of love, dreams, laughter, and all the ups and downs in a relationship where you shared your life with someone. There were no outside forces, just two hearts finding their way together,” Benitez wrote. 

“Four months have passed since our paths quietly and respectfully went their separate ways,” the politician confirmed. 

Benitez shared that he was grateful for the memories he and Sue shared while they were dating. He also complimented his ex-girlfriend, referring to her as a “beautiful soul, gem” in the entertainment world. 

“A true talent who showed me that love can be both fierce and gentle,” he said. 

He ended his post by wishing Sue well even though they have split. 

“I wish her nothing but happiness and the love she deserves. Here's to those good times, held close to my heart and to the grace of whatever lies ahead. I hope she continues to share her God-given talent with many more, touching lives as she has touched mine,” Benitez said. 

The politician’s Instagram stories post comes days after reports of Sue and actor Dominic Roque together and seemingly kissing in surfing destination Siargao. 

Sue and Javi met in 2020 when they met on the set of the action movie “Kid Alpha One.” 

RELATED: Sue Ramirez remains a favorite of producers and we know why

vuukle comment

JAVI BENITEZ

SUE RAMIREZ
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Where to watch Miss Universe 2024

Where to watch Miss Universe 2024

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The 73rd Miss Universe pageant is all set to take place in Mexico on November 16 (the 17th in the Philippines) as 130 delegates...
Entertainment
fbtw
Coco Martin pays homage to roots with new business venture

Coco Martin pays homage to roots with new business venture

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
If you have been reading this space for a while, you know I am keen on featuring people, happenings, and anything that could...
Entertainment
fbtw
David Chua surprises Shaina Magdayao on her birthday

David Chua surprises Shaina Magdayao on her birthday

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Actor and director David Chua led a surprise birthday celebration for Shaina Magdayao. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'I don't care': Daniel Craig on next James Bond actor

'I don't care': Daniel Craig on next James Bond actor

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
English actor Daniel Craig has no particular preference which actor he wants to succeed him as James Bond.
Entertainment
fbtw
Paddington 'high jinx' is back in third movie: Bonneville

Paddington 'high jinx' is back in third movie: Bonneville

1 day ago
Paddington is back and he has lost none of his “charm” and “high jinx,” according to Hugh Bonneville...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dua Lipa cancels Indonesia leg of tour over unsafe staging

Dua Lipa cancels Indonesia leg of tour over unsafe staging

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
The 29-year-old pop star was due to perform in Jakarta on Saturday but pulled out the night before over safety issues at the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alden Richards gives advice to young entrepreneurs

Alden Richards gives advice to young entrepreneurs

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso star Alden Richards revealed that it was the hardships is the greatest part of being a businessman. 
Entertainment
fbtw

The life lesson that made quincy jones a music legend

By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
I came across this story about Quincy Jones a few times.
Entertainment
fbtw
Ke Huy Quan in his first major lead role in Jonathan Eusebio&rsquo;s &lsquo;Love Hurts&rsquo;

Ke Huy Quan in his first major lead role in Jonathan Eusebio’s ‘Love Hurts’

1 day ago
No matter how hard you try, you can’t break up with your past. Acclaimed Fil-Am stunt coordinator Jonathan Eusebio,...
Entertainment
fbtw
After 2-year hiatus, Aicelle Santos makes &lsquo;Himala&rsquo; comeback

After 2-year hiatus, Aicelle Santos makes ‘Himala’ comeback

By Carlo Orosa | 1 day ago
After a two-year hiatus filled with life’s greatest blessings, Aicelle Santos is returning to the stage in a role that...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with