Politician Javi Benitez confirms breakup with Sue Ramirez

Javi Benitez and Sue Ramirez on their trip to Seoul, South Korea in December 2013.

MANILA, Philippines — Politician Javi Benitez confirmed he and actress Sue Ramirez have parted ways in an Instagram post on Saturday.

The Victorias City, Negros Occidental mayor on November 9 recalled the love story of two Negrosanons and how they have decided to part ways after five years of dating.

“For the last five years, as Inday Sue and Toto Javi, two Negrosanons from different worlds, we built a world of our own. It was full of love, dreams, laughter, and all the ups and downs in a relationship where you shared your life with someone. There were no outside forces, just two hearts finding their way together,” Benitez wrote.

“Four months have passed since our paths quietly and respectfully went their separate ways,” the politician confirmed.

Benitez shared that he was grateful for the memories he and Sue shared while they were dating. He also complimented his ex-girlfriend, referring to her as a “beautiful soul, gem” in the entertainment world.

“A true talent who showed me that love can be both fierce and gentle,” he said.

He ended his post by wishing Sue well even though they have split.

“I wish her nothing but happiness and the love she deserves. Here's to those good times, held close to my heart and to the grace of whatever lies ahead. I hope she continues to share her God-given talent with many more, touching lives as she has touched mine,” Benitez said.

The politician’s Instagram stories post comes days after reports of Sue and actor Dominic Roque together and seemingly kissing in surfing destination Siargao.

Sue and Javi met in 2020 when they met on the set of the action movie “Kid Alpha One.”

