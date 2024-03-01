Sarah Lahbati officially confirms split with Richard Gutierrez

MANILA, Philippines — After months of speculations, celebrity couple Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati have indeed broken up.

Sarah herself confirmed the rumors in public in an interview with entertainment reporter MJ Felipe, who asked her directly if she was now single.

"Yeah, I mean, there's nothing to hide," Sarah answered. "I think it's pretty clear to the public that both of us are [single], I think."

The actress laughed her response off and later continued, "Life is short, we can't be serious all the time, we have to take things lightly, enjoy life, count our blessings. Wala akong time ma-offend."

Earlier this week Sarah mentioned that she and Richard were no longer on speaking terms, even as they share two sons together Zion and Kai.

Rumors of Sarah and Richard, who have been married since 2020, calling it quits began when fans noticed the couple had not been posting about each other on social media as often as before.

Richard and Sarah further stoked rumors about their breakup after unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Last December Richard's mother Annabelle Rama revealed that Richard and the kids were staying with her, but admitted she didn't want the couple to separate out of concern for her grandchildren.

Meanwhile Sarah's mother Esther previously mentioned that Sarah and Richard have parted ways and are now co-parenting their children, but it was only until Sarah's confirmation was the break-up made official to the public.

