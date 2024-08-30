Kyline Alcantara opens up on failed relationship with Mavy Legaspi

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Kyline Alcantara opened up for the first time on her breakup with actor Mavy Legaspi.

In her interview with Boy Abunda, Kyline said that she learned a lot from her relationship with Mavy and she is now moving on.

“Well, in every relationship naman po that I have or had, whether it's professionally or friendly man or romantic, I always try to learn something from it, both the good and the bad experiences,” Kyline said.

“Right now, I think we should move on from that experience and I will treasure that moment po kasi siyempre it made me who I am today with all that happened. I feel grateful that I experienced that po,” she added.

WATCH: Kyline Alcantara opens up on former love team Mavy Legaspi

Kyline is now romantically linked with basketball player Kobe Paras.

She, however, refused to answer the real score between them.

“I feel like it’s my right to not answer or to answer questions… to deny nor confirm anything,” Kyline said.

“I don’t need to explain myself din naman po to other people. Whatever they see is that’s what they’re gonna get,” she added. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

