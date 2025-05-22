BINI's 'Zero Pressure' performance video tops YouTube chart

BINI is made up of members (clockwise, from top left) Aiah, Maloi, Stacey, Gwen, Colet, Jhoanna, Mikha and Sheena.

MANILA, Philippines — “Nation’s Girl Group” BINI’s performance video for their new single “Zero Pressure” has topped YouTube’s “Trending for music” with over a million views as of writing.

Their first official performance video since “Pantropiko,” it was shot in A:Museum in Ayala Malls Manila Bay, featuring fresh choreography by RENAN and KITKAT, who have previously choreographed for popular girl groups like Aespa, I-dle, and XG.

It was released in time for the group’s “BINIverse World Tour,” which rolled out with a sold-out concert in Dubai last Sunday (May 18) and will continue in the United Kingdom, United States and Canada.

“Zero Pressure” is part of the “BINIverse" EP released last February. It was made in the same music camp as “Cherry On Top,” written by Melanie Fontana, Elle Campbell, and Michel Schulz, along with Skylar Mones who produced the song together with Lindgren.

