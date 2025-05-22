Dolly de Leon teases 2026 project with friends, Cinemalaya return

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Dolly de Leon is booked and busy for the coming months, with a return to the Cinemalaya Philipppine Independent Film Festival in the cards.

Netflix recently confirmed that Dolly was cast in its live-action series adaptation of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," marking her second internationally produced series after the second season of "Nine Perfect Strangers."

The latter just premiered globally and production on "Avatar: The Last Airbender" Season 3 is underway, but Dolly has other things listed in her calendar.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Dolly teased she was working on an unnamed project with several friends.

Related: 'I've been dying to talk about it!': Dolly de Leon on 'Avatar' cast reveal

"We are cooking up something, me and my friends are planning something for 2026," Dolly said with a smile.

"I can't say what it is yet but there is material, a script, a cast, and a director, and it's gonna happen next year."

One project Dolly did discuss was Dustin Celestino's "Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan," which will compete at this year's Cinemalaya.

Dustin previously directed Dolly in "Ang Duyan ng Magiting" for the local festival's 2023 edition, the same year Dolly won Best Supporting Actress for "Iti Mapukpukaw."

RELATED: Dolly de Leon breaks down her 'Avatar' twin characters