^

Entertainment

Dolly de Leon teases 2026 project with friends, Cinemalaya return

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 22, 2025 | 6:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Dolly de Leon is booked and busy for the coming months, with a return to the Cinemalaya Philipppine Independent Film Festival in the cards.

Netflix recently confirmed that Dolly was cast in its live-action series adaptation of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," marking her second internationally produced series after the second season of "Nine Perfect Strangers."

The latter just premiered globally and production on "Avatar: The Last Airbender" Season 3 is underway, but Dolly has other things listed in her calendar.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Dolly teased she was working on an unnamed project with several friends.

Related: 'I've been dying to talk about it!': Dolly de Leon on 'Avatar' cast reveal

"We are cooking up something, me and my friends are planning something for 2026," Dolly said with a smile.

"I can't say what it is yet but there is material, a script, a cast, and a director, and it's gonna happen next year."

One project Dolly did discuss was Dustin Celestino's "Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan," which will compete at this year's Cinemalaya.

Dustin previously directed Dolly in "Ang Duyan ng Magiting" for the local festival's 2023 edition, the same year Dolly won Best Supporting Actress for "Iti Mapukpukaw."

RELATED: Dolly de Leon breaks down her 'Avatar' twin characters

DOLLY DE LEON
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nadine Lustre files case for alleged violation of Safe Spaces Act

Nadine Lustre files case for alleged violation of Safe Spaces Act

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Actress Nadine Lustre filed a complaint for alleged violation of the Safe Spaces Act following "relentless and malicous...
Entertainment
fbtw
GMA files Estafa vs Romeo Jalosjos, other TAPE officers

GMA files Estafa vs Romeo Jalosjos, other TAPE officers

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
GMA Network filed a criminal complaint for alleged Estafa with abuse of confidence against officers of Television...
Entertainment
fbtw
Carol Banawa finishes Master of Science in Nursing

Carol Banawa finishes Master of Science in Nursing

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Singer Carol Banawa finished her Master of Science in Nursing. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Alfred Vargas shares secrets to election win amid other 'artistas' losing
Exclusive

Alfred Vargas shares secrets to election win amid other 'artistas' losing

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Actor and Quezon City councilor Alfred Vargas believed that his connection with his constituents is the key for him winning...
Entertainment
fbtw
Daisy Ridley, Alden Ehrenreich meet Bongbong Marcos in Malaca&ntilde;ang

Daisy Ridley, Alden Ehrenreich meet Bongbong Marcos in Malacañang

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
"Stars Wars" franchise actors Daisy Ridley and Alden Ehrenreich paid a courtesy call to President Ferdinand "Bongbong"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Never thought I would ever recover': Kylie Padilla calls for postpartum depression awareness

'Never thought I would ever recover': Kylie Padilla calls for postpartum depression awareness

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Actress Kylie Padilla is calling on the public to be more supportive of new mothers who may be experiencing postpartum d...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I've been dying to talk about it!': Dolly de Leon on 'Avatar' cast reveal
Exclusive

'I've been dying to talk about it!': Dolly de Leon on 'Avatar' cast reveal

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Actress Dolly de Leon is relieved she can finally talk about getting cast in Netflix's live-action series adaptation of...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Dark truth' behind Maguad siblings killings featured in 'MMK'

'Dark truth' behind Maguad siblings killings featured in 'MMK'

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
“MMK” ("Maalaala Mo Kaya") uncovered the dark truth behind the Maguad siblings’ tragedy in the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Kardashian finishes Law after 6 years

Kim Kardashian finishes Law after 6 years

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Socialite-actress Kim Kardashian has officially graduated from law school after six years.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with