Taho Story eyes 250 branches by year-end

The Taho Story owners at the opening of their second branch at Century City Mall in Makati.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino startup Taho Story plans to have a network of 200 to 250 branches operating nationwide by the end of the year as demand for its soybean curd with ice cream offering continues to gain traction.

Taho Story chief sales officer Jude Espinas said at least 100 branches are expected to be operational by the end of the first quarter with the opening of 60 to 70 new branches.

At present, there are 33 branches of Taho Story operating nationwide, 12 of which are owned by the company, PHIBEsome Food Inc., Espinas said. The remaining 21 branches are owned by franchisees.

The additional branches in the first quarter will mostly be located in malls nationwide. Some of the areas include Cebu, Legazpi, Leyte, Pampanga, Cavite, Laguna, Bohol, Palawan, Cagayan de Oro, Sorsogon, and Metro Manila.

“We are elated and excited about the market’s reception of our product concept of taho with ice cream,” Espinas told The STAR.

“Franchisees appreciate our partnership approach and customers are enjoying our innovative taho concept,” he added.

Espinas said the expansion would prioritize existing franchisees by helping them secure the best possible locations in their existing areas. This, Espinas pointed out, would accelerate the expansion while helping the franchisees achieve their respective goals.

“Taho Story’s sustainable expansion strategy for 2025 focuses on three pillars: strategic partnerships, operational efficiency and innovation,” he said.

Taho Story plans to roll out new product flavors and promotional offerings, amplify its digital presence through e-commerce and social media as part of its expansion efforts and improve its marketing campaign by involving celebrity endorsements, Espinas said.

The company will also optimize logistics and supply chain management while enhancing its franchisee support system and employee development program, he added.

Espinas said the company would also sustain its raffle promo, turning it into a biannual tradition that gives customers the chance to win a franchise package of Taho Story worth P600,000.

“This initiative aligns with our marketing strategy, fostering brand loyalty and customer engagement. Hopefully, this can also be a stepping stone for our winners to become entrepreneurs and business owners,” he said.