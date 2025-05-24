Argentina keen on exporting poultry, pork to Philippines

Argentinian Ambassador Ricardo Luis Bocalandro said Argentina sees the Philippines as a “very important” market because of its promising economy driven by increasing purchasing power and growing population.

MANILA, Philippines — Argentina stands ready to supply the Philippines with poultry and pork products to meet the country’s growing food requirement amid local and global trade disruptions, its top diplomat said.

“It is a big market placed in the center of the world of businesses today. It is a market we have to really foster and take care of and know by heart,” Bocalandro told reporters yesterday on the sidelines of business-to-business meetings between Argentinian meat exporters and local importers.

The Philippines finally accredited Argentina to export poultry and pork to the country in November 2024, after more than a decade of negotiations.

The government granted system accreditation to Argentina, which means that all meat exporting entities approved by the South American country may ship meat products to the Philippines.

Bocalandro said the opening of the Philippine market for poultry products sparked “enormous” interests from Argentinian companies.

Leandro Waisman, Argentina’s deputy chief of mission, said they see the Philippines as one of their top markets in Asia in the future because of its huge demand for various meat products.

Some 12 Argentinian meat exporting firms are in the country to engage with industry players from the hospitality to meat processing sectors and seal supply agreements.

“We believe that the government perspective here is to have more suppliers from all around the world because you need to secure your food security and also to offer reasonable prices to the population,” Waisman said.

The entry of Argentinian poultry products also comes at a time when the country imposed a temporary import ban on all Brazilian poultry products, its biggest poultry supplier, due to a bird flu outbreak.

Industry players have noted that Argentina may serve as an alternative supplier for poultry meat requirements of the country, especially for mechanically deboned meat, a vital ingredient used by meat processors.

“We are open and ready to supply whatever you may need,” Bocalandro said.