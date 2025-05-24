^

Business

SMIC is Philippines best in corporate governance

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
May 24, 2025 | 12:00am
SMIC is Philippines best in corporate governance
SMIC has emerged as the top company from the Philippines in the 15th Annual Institutional Investor Poll conducted by Hong Kong-based Alpha Southeast Asia.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — A Hong Kong-based finance magazine has recognized SM Investments Corp. (SMIC) as the best Philippine company for corporate governance, as investors showed their trust and confidence in the parent of the SM Group.

SMIC has emerged as the top company from the Philippines in the 15th Annual Institutional Investor Poll conducted by Hong Kong-based Alpha Southeast Asia.

The Sy-led company earned the title of Strongest Adherence to Corporate Governance, marking its 10th win in the category that was judged by analysts and investors in Southeast Asia.

Apart from this, SMIC won in other categories, including the Most Organized Investor Relations, a distinction it has now won for 14 years in a row. It also earned recognition for Best Senior Management IR Support, Most Consistent Dividend Policy and Most Improved IR.

SMIC president and CEO Frederic DyBuncio sees the recognition as a stamp of approval for the company from the business sector. He said SMIC values excellence in corporate governance, and it is working on efforts to ensure that it grows sustainably.

“We are grateful for this recognition from investors and the analyst community organized by the Alpha Southeast Asia magazine,” DyBuncio said.

“This reflects continued commitment to corporate governance excellence, as we understand and value its significance in achieving sustainable and inclusive growth,” he added.

The Annual Institutional Investor Poll conducted by Alpha Southeast Asia is seen as one of the region’s leading perceptions-based surveys for assessing publicly listed companies.

The poll evaluates adherence to corporate governance, corporate social responsibility, integrated reporting and financial management. It also looks into how firms treat their investors, such as on dividend policies.

For 2025, Alpha Southeast Asia gathered the insights of 612 analysts and investors with various interests in the region. The magazine ranked 36 publicly listed companies, and no one among the poll’s respondents came from the businesses involved to maintain impartiality.

Alpha Southeast Asia will host a luncheon on June 30 in Singapore to hold the awards proper.

SMIC is the parent of the Sy family’s SM Group, handling banking, retail and property, with investments in some portfolio companies in logistics, mining, among others.

SMIC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Bloodbath

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
VP Sara Duterte said she wants a bloodbath in her impeachment trial. She did not explain exactly what she meant by bloodbath.
Business
fbtw
US tariff tensions test Southeast Asian leaders at regional summit

US tariff tensions test Southeast Asian leaders at regional summit

By Jan Hennop | 5 hours ago
Southeast Asian leaders will express deep concern over US President Donald Trump's tariff blitz when they meet at a summit...
Business
fbtw

The Okada experience

By Marianne Go | 1 day ago
I regularly go to Okada Manila for various functions and have enjoyed its Medley buffet restaurant several times in the past, but it was quite a surprise during my visit this week that the quality of the food outlet...
Business
fbtw
Brazil poultry products formally banned in Philippines

Brazil poultry products formally banned in Philippines

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
The Philippines has formally banned the importation of poultry products from Brazil due to the confirmed bird flu cases in...
Business
fbtw
Microsoft AI weather forecast faster, cheaper, truer &mdash; study

Microsoft AI weather forecast faster, cheaper, truer — study

By Benjamin Legendre | 1 day ago
Microsoft has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) model that beats current forecasting methods in tracking air quality,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Government subsidy on electricity impossible&rsquo;

‘Government subsidy on electricity impossible’

By Brix Lelis | 59 minutes ago
Unlike Thailand, Malaysia and other regional peers, the Philippines lacks the fiscal capacity to provide government subsidies...
Business
fbtw

Economic managers vow to push for more reforms

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 59 minutes ago
The economic team has committed to deliver results faster and ensure more inclusive and sustainable growth for Filipinos after President Marcos rejected their courtesy resignations.
Business
fbtw
SMC beefing up power unit with P30 billion infusion

SMC beefing up power unit with P30 billion infusion

By Brix Lelis | 59 minutes ago
Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. of tycoon Ramon Ang is injecting P30.3 billion in fresh funds into its power...
Business
fbtw
InLife finalizes acquisition of Generali

InLife finalizes acquisition of Generali

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 59 minutes ago
Filipino-owned insurance firm Insular Life has finalized its acquisition of Generali Life Assurance Philippines following...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with