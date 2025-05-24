SMIC is Philippines best in corporate governance

SMIC has emerged as the top company from the Philippines in the 15th Annual Institutional Investor Poll conducted by Hong Kong-based Alpha Southeast Asia.

MANILA, Philippines — A Hong Kong-based finance magazine has recognized SM Investments Corp. (SMIC) as the best Philippine company for corporate governance, as investors showed their trust and confidence in the parent of the SM Group.

The Sy-led company earned the title of Strongest Adherence to Corporate Governance, marking its 10th win in the category that was judged by analysts and investors in Southeast Asia.

Apart from this, SMIC won in other categories, including the Most Organized Investor Relations, a distinction it has now won for 14 years in a row. It also earned recognition for Best Senior Management IR Support, Most Consistent Dividend Policy and Most Improved IR.

SMIC president and CEO Frederic DyBuncio sees the recognition as a stamp of approval for the company from the business sector. He said SMIC values excellence in corporate governance, and it is working on efforts to ensure that it grows sustainably.

“We are grateful for this recognition from investors and the analyst community organized by the Alpha Southeast Asia magazine,” DyBuncio said.

“This reflects continued commitment to corporate governance excellence, as we understand and value its significance in achieving sustainable and inclusive growth,” he added.

The Annual Institutional Investor Poll conducted by Alpha Southeast Asia is seen as one of the region’s leading perceptions-based surveys for assessing publicly listed companies.

The poll evaluates adherence to corporate governance, corporate social responsibility, integrated reporting and financial management. It also looks into how firms treat their investors, such as on dividend policies.

For 2025, Alpha Southeast Asia gathered the insights of 612 analysts and investors with various interests in the region. The magazine ranked 36 publicly listed companies, and no one among the poll’s respondents came from the businesses involved to maintain impartiality.

Alpha Southeast Asia will host a luncheon on June 30 in Singapore to hold the awards proper.

SMIC is the parent of the Sy family’s SM Group, handling banking, retail and property, with investments in some portfolio companies in logistics, mining, among others.