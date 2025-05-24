Behind closed doors

In boardrooms across the country, one of the most underplayed relationships is that of the CEO and the head of PR and communication.

While both speak the language of strategy, they often speak from different ends of the table. One is driven by performance, the other by perception. One chases quarters, the other guards credibility. Their private conversations, often tense and sometimes clashing, are where reputation is won or lost.

Here are fictionalized but realistic scenarios that reveal the complex dance between leadership and communications, especially in the Filipino corporate landscape wherein relationships, trust and public sentiment are tightly woven.

1. When crisis strikes: A product recall

CEO: “We can’t look weak. I want a firm statement. This was the supplier’s fault.”

Head of PR: “We’ll mention the supplier later, but we must lead with accountability. The public rewards honesty and empathy, not finger-pointing. Let’s issue a customer-first statement, announce safety checks and offer real-time updates. That builds confidence.”

2. Private joke, public firestorm

CEO: “It was a joke at a private dinner. Why should I apologize?”

Head of PR: “Because virality doesn’t care about context. A short, sincere apology can neutralize backlash and protect our leadership brand. I’ll draft one that acknowledges the impact without compromising your intent.”

3. Launching without purpose

CEO: “Do we really need to talk about sustainability in this campaign? It’s just a product.”

Head of PR: “Yes, but let’s do it in a way that feels authentic. Filipino consumers care more about values now. especially the youth market. I suggest a campaign narrative that connects the product to our ESG goals and community work.”

4. Quiet layoffs on a Friday

CEO: “Let’s send the layoff memo Friday night. Avoid the noise.”

Head of PR: “Unfortunately, that strategy tends to backfire. We risk internal resentment and external headlines. I recommend holding briefings with managers and issuing a message that balances transparency, respect and future direction.”

5. Declining sales, quick fixes

CEO: “Sales are down again. Let’s discount heavily. Flood the market.”

Head of PR: “Instead, let’s rebuild customer engagement. I propose a value-driven campaign i.e. storytelling around customer success, reintroducing product strengths and social proof. A discount gives them a reason to try; a story gives them a reason to stay.”

6. Cutting PR budget

CEO: “We’re cutting costs. Pause all PR – we need lean ops.”

Head of PR: “If we go dark, we lose control of the story. Instead, let’s refocus: fewer campaigns, more targeted engagement. We can keep investor trust and employee morale strong with a lean but clear communications plan.”

7. Handling layoffs humanely

CEO: “Let’s keep the downsizing quiet. Fewer questions.”

Head of PR: “We can’t silence sentiment. Let’s acknowledge the decision, communicate the rationale and offer support programs. A quiet retrenchment can still make loud noise – better to shape it than chase it.”

8. The CEO’s personal brand

CEO: “I want more interviews. Build my name, not just the company’s.”

Head of PR: “We can elevate your thought leadership through columns, keynotes and strategic media but it has to align with the company’s mission. I’ll propose a content strategy that grows both brands together.”

9. Targeting a critical columnist

CEO: “I’m tired of this columnist’s bias. Let’s file a complaint.”

Head of PR: “That may escalate the issue. I suggest we quietly engage the editor, offer background briefings and build relationships through facts. We can also seed positive stories with other credible voices.”

10. Pulling ads from a critical outlet

CEO: “They criticized us. Pull all ads.”

Head of PR: “Understood. But it may look like media retaliation. Let’s review all placements based on performance and explore partnerships with platforms aligned with our audience, not emotions.”

11. Rumor mongering about a rival

CEO: “Their brand is wobbling. Let’s leak something and make it worse.”

Head of PR: “That’s a risky game. If traced, it kills our credibility. Let’s stay focused. Highlight our strengths, win trust and let the public decide who’s more deserving.”

12. Forcing out an employee via intrigue

CEO: “I want her out. Quietly. Let’s seed a few rumors.”

Head of PR: “That sets a dangerous precedent. I recommend a dignified exit package. I’ll help prepare internal messaging that signals fairness, not fear.”

13. Fudging the paperwork

CEO: “We need that permit fast. Round off the numbers. No one checks.”

Head of PR: “If even one document leaks, it undermines everything: licenses, investor confidence, board trust. Let’s fix the gaps and include a legal-PR task force to ensure compliance and credibility.”

14. Buying awards for brand credibility

CEO: “There’s an award we can win if we ‘donate’ to the organizers. Let’s do it. Great for our branding.”

Head of PR: “We should be cautious. If we’re seen buying credibility, it damages trust. Let’s focus on entering awards with legitimate merit and craft a thought leadership strategy that earns recognition organically.”

15. Hiding a data breach

CEO: “We’ve contained the data breach. No need to disclose. It’s over.”

Head of PR: “But if users find out later that we stayed silent, trust will collapse. Let’s prepare a disclosure that’s honest but calm, offer affected customers support and show what changes we’re implementing.”

Indeed, in many Filipino companies, the PR head is still seen as a support role. But in today’s hyper-connected, hyper-skeptical world, the communicator is also the conscience, strategist, business enabler and compass.

Truthfully, reputation isn’t managed by chance or charm. It is managed by choice. And the best CEOs know that while business builds brands, reputation builds resilience.

*Dr. Ron F. Jabal, APR, is the CEO of PAGEONE Group (www.pageonegroup.ph) (www.pageonegroup.ph) and the Founder and President of the Reputation Management Association of the Philippines (www.rmap.org.ph). Please correspond to [email protected] or [email protected].