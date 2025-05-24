^

InLife finalizes acquisition of Generali

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
May 24, 2025 | 12:00am
In a statement, InLife said it formalized yesterday the acquisition of 100 percent shareholdings of Generali after securing the greenlight from the Insurance Commission and the Philippine Competition Commission.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-owned insurance firm Insular Life (InLife) has finalized its acquisition of Generali Life Assurance Philippines (Generali) following regulatory approvals.

In a statement, InLife said it formalized yesterday the acquisition of 100 percent shareholdings of Generali after securing the greenlight from the Insurance Commission and the Philippine Competition Commission.

Generali has been providing life insurance solutions to international and local clients in the Philippines since 1999. Its parent company, The Generali Group, is one of the most significant players in the global insurance and financial products market.

InLife executive chairperson Nina Aguas said Generali would continue to operate as a separate subsidiary of InLife but will align under a unified strategy.

It will focus on innovation, customer experience and complete life and health protection solutions.

“The merger is a testament to the companies’ shared vision of creating a more agile, customer-centric organization that is well-equipped to navigate the evolving landscape of the insurance industry,” Aguas said.

As such, InLife appointed Noemi Azura as the president and CEO of the new subsidiary effective immediately.

Azura, currently InLife’s Corporate Solutions Head, previously led Insular Health Care and transformed it into one of the fastest growing HMOs in the country.

INLIFE
