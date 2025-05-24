^

Business

Economic managers vow to push for more reforms

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
May 24, 2025 | 12:00am

After Marcos decides to keep them

MANILA, Philippines — The economic team has committed to deliver results faster and ensure more inclusive and sustainable growth for Filipinos after President Marcos rejected their courtesy resignations.

In separate statements following the announcement of Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman and Finance Secretary Ralph Recto both thanked Marcos for his confidence and support.

Pangandaman and Recto joined Trade Secretary Cristina Roque, Department of Economy, Planning and Development Secretary Arsenio Balisacan and Presidential Adviser for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go who will all stay in their posts.

More than a vote of confidence, Recto said Marcos’ decision prompts the economic team to continue crafting policies that would be felt by Filipinos.

“I take this as a marching order to push harder and deliver results faster, and thus we will also do our own recalibration within the department,” Recto said.

Pangandaman, for her part, said this also reaffirmed her commitment to public service and her determination to work harder for the nation and the people.

“The entire economic team shares this vision, reinforcing our collective pursuit of a more prosperous economy,” Pangandaman said.

The budget chief has vowed to pursue an economic transformation that is inclusive and sustainable.

This is especially vital as the economic team reviews and recalibrates the country’s medium-term fiscal program as the administration enters budget deliberations.

Pangandaman and Recto likewise thanked businessmen, economists, public servants and academicians who called for the economic team’s retention in the Cabinet.

In a related development, Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) Commissioner Romeo Lumagui yesterday tendered his courtesy resignation, saying he supports Marcos’ call for accountability in public service.

Lumagui said his resignation would give Marcos a free hand in evaluating his performance in pursuit of improving services under his administration.

An attached agency of the Department of Finance, BIR is responsible for collecting the largest chunk of government revenues.

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
