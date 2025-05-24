Ready but not replaced

Here are some jokes for you to enjoy:

• My boss asked me if AI could replace me.

I told him, “AI can do it, but it can’t handle other things like sending passive-aggressive emails, attending meetings and fixing the printer.”

• I asked ChatGPT to do my job.

It created a poem on synergy and asked for a promotion.

• A colleague stated that artificial intelligence will render everyone jobless.

I said, “Relax—AI still can’t explain the company expense policy.”

• I asked an AI to write my performance review.

It said: “Inconsistent input, high-stress load, but still functioning—recommend system upgrade (vacation).”

• What is the difference between AI and your boss?

However, you can train the AI.

If you find these funny lines corny, do not blame me because they are AI-generated.

Now, let’s shift gears for a moment and deal with the serious side of this AI business.

Have you ever felt overwhelmed by the constant buzz around AI?

You’re not alone.

As artificial intelligence becomes more embedded in the future of work, it’s natural for many professionals, especially those in mid-career, to wonder: Am I being left behind?

The fear of being phased out for being “AI-illiterate” is real.

But before jumping to conclusions, take a breath. Step back. And give yourself a moment to reflect, because your situation might not be as dire as it seems.

You may be more AI-ready than you think.

A myth holds that AI careers are meant for coders, data scientists or PhDs in machine learning. But today’s AI tools are not just for creating – they are for solving real-world business problems.

“This is perhaps the most compelling aspect of the current AI revolution – the accessibility for non-technical professionals,” says an AI strategist and advisor. “Unlike past tech shifts, modern AI tools are designed for collaboration, not just coding.”

Suppose you have been in the workforce for 10, 15 or even 20 years in marketing, finance, education, operations or customer service, you likely already have the skills AI initiatives need – just under a different name.

Consider the following:

1. You understand the business context

You have worked in different departments, ensured that projects aligned with the strategic objectives and managed KPIs. That experience is crucial in defining how AI can best be implemented in a company. People set priorities, not algorithms.

2. You know how to work with data

If you have ever created reports, analyzed sales performance, tracked customer trends, or used Excel dashboards, then you already know how to make data-based decisions. AI thrives on data, and the people who can make sense of and make decisions based on it are crucial.

3. You’re a skilled problem-solver

AI is a tool that aims to solve a problem – streamline logistics, enhance customer service or predict demand. If you have been a leader of process improvements, a manager of change or an optimist of team workflows, you have been doing what AI is trying to improve.

4. You bridge people and process

Communication is another issue that is usually not considered during the adoption of AI. It is common for technical teams to have difficulty relating their innovations to the value they bring to the business. Mid-career professionals are often the missing link – people who can speak both business language and operations logic.

Mid-career professionals have a unique edge because they know how organizations run and can identify where AI can create the most value.

You don’t need to become a coder. You need to be a coordinator. You don’t have to quit your job and attend a computer science course. What is needed most at present are AI collaborators, people who can help turn the capabilities of AI into actual results in the real world.

In your work on customer journeys, supply chain performance, employee training and financial forecasting, AI requires your insight and context to be effective.

The real value lies in relating business needs to AI capabilities. And that is where non-technical professionals can excel. Check your resume because your existing skills might qualify you to lead future career developments. You would know you are AI-ready if you possess the following professional capabilities. You don’t need to have all of them, but if you have most of them, then you are okay:

• Have experience working with data reports and dashboards, along with KPIs.

• Have experience in process improvements, either as a leader or contributor.

• You comprehend both the requirements and difficulties that your industry faces.

• You possess the ability to convey complicated concepts through easy-to-understand language.

• You demonstrate a willingness to discover new tools and trends.

• You have experience managing both cross-functional teams and projects.

Remember: AI doesn’t stand for anxiety-inducing.

It stands for another invitation – to learn, adapt and lead.

And if you’ve survived office politics, vague emails and budget season, trust me – you can handle AI.

Francis Kong’s “Inspiring Excellence” podcast is now available on Spotify, Apple, Google or other podcast streaming platforms. And stay tuned for the launch of Francis Kong’s new YouTube and podcast channel “Kongversations,” Where sharp minds meet smart talk; one meaningful conversation at a time.