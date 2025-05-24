Steady growth seen for local audio electronics market

“The prevalence of a digital lifestyle and the concomitant increase in content creation will be some of the drivers in the steady growth of the audio technology space in the Philippines,” said Tia de Guzman, marketing manager of Audiophile Components Inc., the leading distributor of branded audio electronics equipment and musical instruments in the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s audio electronics market is expected to expand steadily in the next few years, mainly driven by Filipinos’ changing lifestyle preferences, emerging home entertainment trends and the increasing number of young, tech-savvy population.

“The prevalence of a digital lifestyle and the concomitant increase in content creation will be some of the drivers in the steady growth of the audio technology space in the Philippines,” said Tia de Guzman, marketing manager of Audiophile Components Inc., the leading distributor of branded audio electronics equipment and musical instruments in the Philippines.

De Guzman recently made the statement in a media event announcing the centennial anniversary of Shure, one of the top brands distributed by Audiophile. Shure, an American audio products company, was founded in Chicago, Illinois, in 1925.

“The total value of the Philippine audio electronics market encompasses various segments, including both consumer and professional audio equipment,” De Guzman said.

Quoting market research firm 6Wresearch, De Guzman said, “The Philippine audio equipment market is projected to reach $8.1 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5 percent in the next few years.”

Focusing specifically on the e-commerce segment, De Guzman said the Philippine audio e-commerce market is expected to reach $184.6 million this year, accounting for 5.5 percent of the country’s consumer electronics e-commerce market.

“This segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2 percent from 2025 to 2029, resulting in a projected market volume of $272.1 million by 2029,” she said.

“These figures highlight the significant and growing value of the audio electronics market in the Philippines, reflecting increasing consumer demand and advancements in audio technology,” De Guzman said.

The executive cited several reasons spurring consumer demand in the audio technology space in the Philippines.

“First, rising disposable income. As the Philippine economy grows, more consumers, especially in urban areas, have greater purchasing power. This allows them to invest in quality lifestyle products, including audio electronics like headphones, soundbars, speakers and home theater systems,” she said.

De Guzman said demand is also fueled by the growing middle class and youth demographic. “The Philippines has a young and tech-savvy population that drives demand for gadgets and personal entertainment. Many are into music streaming, gaming and video content creation, which fuels demand for products such as bluetooth earphones, microphones, studio monitors and portable speakers,“ she said.

The explosion of online content creation also drives the rising demand for audio equipment in the country. “With the rising popularity of TikTok, YouTube, and podcasting, Filipinos are creating more content than ever. This trend boosts sales of audio recording gear, mixers, and high-quality mics. This makes audio technology a vital part of the creator economy,” De Guzman said.

“Fourth, e-commerce growth and accessibility. More audio products are becoming accessible via online platforms like Lazada, Shopee, and brand-owned web stores. E-commerce allows even provincial consumers to access quality audio tech, driving market penetration and overall volume,” she said.

“Fifth, pro audio demand from events and entertainment sectors. The resurgence of post-pandemic live events, concerts, and corporate functions contributes to increased demand for professional audio equipment such as PA systems, wireless mics, and mixers. The events and hospitality industries are investing in better sound systems for audience engagement,” de Guzman said.

A strong demand for work-from-home and hybrid tools is also expected to boost sales of audio products. “Remote and hybrid work setups are now part of the new normal, and many Filipinos have upgraded their home offices with noise-canceling headphones, speakerphones, and quality headsets, further supporting the growth of the audio electronics market,” she said.

“Brand expansion and local distribution are also a contributing factors. Global brands like Shure, JBL and Harman Kardon are expanding their presence in the country via local distributors, authorized retailers, and mall showrooms. This brand visibility boosts consumer confidence and supports retail sales growth,” de Guzman said.

Audiophile Components was founded in 1981 by Jings de Guzman, a musician, who started the business by buying audio equipment in Clark and Subic and selling them in Manila.