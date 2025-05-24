^

Business

Banks, beers lead list of most valuable brands in Philippines

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
May 24, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Banking and beer giants dominated the annual list of most valuable brands in the Philippines this year, as they benefit from continuous expansion of products and services, according to valuation expert Brand Finance.

According to Brand Finance’s Philippines 50 2025, banking giant BDO Unibank Inc., owned by the Sy family, retained its position as the largest brand in the country, growing its worth by 48 percent to $3.7 billion.

Brand Finance attributed the growth of the country’s largest lender to investments in consumer lending and the boost in its customer satisfaction, made possible by the addition of 71 new branches in 2024 that brought its network to 1,791 nationwide.

Likewise, Jollibee Foods Corp. kept its title as the second most valuable Philippine brand at $2.5 billion, drawing strength from its international network of more than 1,600 stores in 19 countries. Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands surged to third, as its value went up to $2.3 billion.

High-alcohol lager Red Horse made a strong debut in the list, landing at fourth with $1.9 billion, credited to its popularity as the most preferred beer of Filipinos. San Miguel sat at fifth with $1.7 billion, buoyed by marketing initiatives like entertainment and sports endorsements.

Globe Telecom Inc., Emperador Inc. and Ty-led Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. grabbed sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively, as their valuations reached $1.4 billion each.

State-run Land Bank of the Philippines ended up at ninth with $1.3 billion, while SM Supermalls wrapped up the leaders with $1.1 billion.

Brand Finance named low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific as the largest gainer in the list, with its value soaring by 86 percent to $386 million to land in 23rd.

Brand Finance said the airline improved its value among Philippine brands through its local and international expansion, adding more flights in hubs outside of Metro Manila. As a result, Cebu Pacific is experiencing a surge in passenger and revenue numbers in a competitive business.

Brand Finance managing director for Asia and the Pacific Alex Haigh said the company widened the list to 50 from 30 to cover the growing consumer landscape in the Philippines.

He noted that brands with purpose and scale would remain the most valuable in the long run.

“Leading brands such as BDO, Jollibee, SM Supermalls and Cebu Pacific are demonstrating how local innovations and meaningful consumer connections can be effectively aligned with broader business reach to achieve impressive national and even international results,” Haigh said.

Annually, Brand Finance gathers 6,000 of the world’s biggest brands to test, assessing their value in the ever-evolving consumer environment.

