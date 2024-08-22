^

Business

Work from home setup boosts productivity, promotes inclusivity — Jobstreet

Philstar.com
August 22, 2024 | 6:32pm
Work from home setup boosts productivity, promotes inclusivity â�� Jobstreet
Photo shows of a woman working at home.
Free-Photos via Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Companies should employ a work from home (WFH) arrangement by providing flexible work schedules and expanding their workforce to increase the company's productivity and promote inclusivity among employees, according to a guide by an online career recruitment company.

Jobstreet by SEEK said that the WFH setup would grant employees a work-life balance and a diverse and inclusive environment. 

“Offering WFH, or hybrid work setup, gives employees free rein in balancing their work and their lifestyle,” Dannah Majarocon, the managing director of Jobstreet by SEEK in the Philippines, said. 

The hybrid work setup allowed employees to choose to work either onsite or online. 

Job rotations were implemented in some companies to cater to employees reporting remotely and onsite. 

Working at an office provided employees with social interaction with their colleagues, while remote work offered them the opportunity to spend their time at home or with their families. 

This arrangement fostered satisfaction among the workers, resulting in higher productivity. 

“When employees are less stressed, they can focus more on completing their tasks at work,” Majarocon said.

She added that the employees’ contentment with their jobs may lead to a lower turnover rate for companies.

Meanwhile, a WFH arrangement may also benefit companies, as they could expand their workforce while promoting diversity and inclusion among workers. 

The guide by online job marketplace said that remoteness of the company offices, which were primarily based in major cities like Manila, Cebu and Davao, limited some individuals to work onsite, which “WFH arrangement[s] can actually provide a solution"

“By having a remote work arrangement, the company can expand its talent to people who would not have the opportunity to live and work near an office site,” Majarocon said.

The managing director added that the hybrid arrangement would increase workplace productivity due to the growth of the workforce.

Companies implementing this setup, she cited, would also provide opportunities for employees who were in need of a work-life balance arrangement, such as single parents and persons with disabilities, to work remotely.

It would also help the companies promote diversity, inclusivity and a safe environment in the workplace, according to Jobstreet by SEEK. 

Majarocon said that the career company would continue to support the WFH arrangement since it provided several job opportunities, benefiting both employers and job seekers. 

Based on Jobstreet by SEEK’s Future of Recruitment report in 2023, work-life balance became the “second deal breaker” for applicants when looking for a job after financial compensation. 

Screenshot of the Future of Recruitment in 2023
Jobstreet by SEEK

Jobstreet by SEEK assists both employers and applicants by providing an online platform for job opportunities. — Intern, Bianca Ysabel Abrencillo

vuukle comment

JOBSTREET
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Fintech and Olympics

By Lito Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Sports and fintech are parallels.
Business
fbtw
PAL backs NAIA terminal reshuffle

PAL backs NAIA terminal reshuffle

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines, which was affected by terminal reassignment at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, has...
Business
fbtw
PNR chairman eyes education, financial literacy

PNR chairman eyes education, financial literacy

By Marianne Go | 1 day ago
Philippine National Railway chairman Michael Ted Macapagal is eyeing a far more different development program for the government-owned...
Business
fbtw
PSE lifts trading suspension on Dominion Holdings shares

PSE lifts trading suspension on Dominion Holdings shares

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 19 hours ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange lifted the trading suspension of Dominion Holdings Inc. after it complied with regulatory ...
Business
fbtw
Airfares going down next month

Airfares going down next month

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 19 hours ago
So far, the air travel market has reached new highs since the pandemic, with domestic passenger traffic up by eight percent...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines remains net creditor in IMF financing operations

Philippines remains net creditor in IMF financing operations

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 19 hours ago
The Philippines will maintain its status as a net creditor in the Financial Transactions Plan (F of the International Monetary...
Business
fbtw
Profit taking halts market climb

Profit taking halts market climb

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
The stock market failed to sustain its climb as profit taking snapped its three-day winning streak. The Philippine Stock Exchange...
Business
fbtw

Musings in New York

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 19 hours ago
During my visit to this American city, I gained new and valuable lessons and insights that I will take home with me. While this place still has its iconic charm, it cannot be denied that New York has become drastically...
Business
fbtw
ACEN to energize P48 billion Laguna Lake projects by 2027

ACEN to energize P48 billion Laguna Lake projects by 2027

By Brix Lelis | 19 hours ago
Ayala-led ACEN Corp. is powering up P47.89 billion worth of floating solar projects across Laguna Lake by 2027 to provide...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with