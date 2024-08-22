Work from home setup boosts productivity, promotes inclusivity — Jobstreet

MANILA, Philippines — Companies should employ a work from home (WFH) arrangement by providing flexible work schedules and expanding their workforce to increase the company's productivity and promote inclusivity among employees, according to a guide by an online career recruitment company.

Jobstreet by SEEK said that the WFH setup would grant employees a work-life balance and a diverse and inclusive environment.

“Offering WFH, or hybrid work setup, gives employees free rein in balancing their work and their lifestyle,” Dannah Majarocon, the managing director of Jobstreet by SEEK in the Philippines, said.

The hybrid work setup allowed employees to choose to work either onsite or online.

Job rotations were implemented in some companies to cater to employees reporting remotely and onsite.

Working at an office provided employees with social interaction with their colleagues, while remote work offered them the opportunity to spend their time at home or with their families.

This arrangement fostered satisfaction among the workers, resulting in higher productivity.

“When employees are less stressed, they can focus more on completing their tasks at work,” Majarocon said.

She added that the employees’ contentment with their jobs may lead to a lower turnover rate for companies.

Meanwhile, a WFH arrangement may also benefit companies, as they could expand their workforce while promoting diversity and inclusion among workers.

The guide by online job marketplace said that remoteness of the company offices, which were primarily based in major cities like Manila, Cebu and Davao, limited some individuals to work onsite, which “WFH arrangement[s] can actually provide a solution"

“By having a remote work arrangement, the company can expand its talent to people who would not have the opportunity to live and work near an office site,” Majarocon said.

The managing director added that the hybrid arrangement would increase workplace productivity due to the growth of the workforce.

Companies implementing this setup, she cited, would also provide opportunities for employees who were in need of a work-life balance arrangement, such as single parents and persons with disabilities, to work remotely.

It would also help the companies promote diversity, inclusivity and a safe environment in the workplace, according to Jobstreet by SEEK.

Majarocon said that the career company would continue to support the WFH arrangement since it provided several job opportunities, benefiting both employers and job seekers.

Based on Jobstreet by SEEK’s Future of Recruitment report in 2023, work-life balance became the “second deal breaker” for applicants when looking for a job after financial compensation.

Jobstreet by SEEK Screenshot of the Future of Recruitment in 2023

Jobstreet by SEEK assists both employers and applicants by providing an online platform for job opportunities. — Intern, Bianca Ysabel Abrencillo