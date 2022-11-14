Pinoy bets end up way off as Ogletree scores breakthrough in Egypt golf tiff

MANILA, Philippines – Miguel Tabuena finally broke par with a three-under 67 but could only tie Justin Quiban at 51st while Angelo Que shot a 69 to salvage a joint 58th finish in the International Series Egypt ruled by first-time Asian Tour winner Andy Ogletree at the Madinaty Golf Club Sunday.

Tabuena snapped a one-birdie, one-bogey card at the back where he teed off with a three-birdie blitz from No. 3 to anchor his best round in four days. But the ICTSI-backed shotmaker, who had earlier rounds of two 70s and a 72, still finished way behind Ogletree in the $2 million championship with a 279 total at the par-70 course.

Quiban likewise closed out with a frontside 33 on four birdies against a bogey but not after limping with a backside 37 as he carded a 70 and matched Tabuena’s one-under overall total. He actually put up an impressive start of 66 but floundered with 71 and 72 in the middle rounds.

In contrast, Que failed to sustain a two-under card at the back as he stumbled with two bogeys against a birdie in the last nine holes for a 280 total. He also shot a 69 in the first round but struggled with back-to-back 71s.

Ogletree, on the other hand, saved his best for last, shooting an eight-under 62 to rout the field by four on a 72-hole total of 23-under 257. He spiked his breakthrough with 66, 64 and 65.

Austrian Bernd Wiesberger settled for second with a 261 after a 63 while Korean Jeunghun Wang fired a 64 to tie American Sihwan Kim, who carded a 65, at third with 265.