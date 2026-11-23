Late mishaps derail Bianca’s Top 16 bid; Crossings offers fresh shot at LPGA card

Bianca Pagdanganan of the Philippines plays her tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the US Women's Open presented by Ally 2026 at Riviera Country Club on June 04, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California.

MANILA, Philippines — Two costly late bogeys spoiled what had been shaping up as a breakthrough round for Bianca Pagdanganan, knocking her out of the projected Top 16 and the coveted Top 25-and-ties bracket despite a three-under 68 in the fourth round of the LPGA Q-Series Final Qualifying Stage in Alabama Sunday (Monday Manila time).

Poised to make a significant move up the leaderboard after an impressive five-birdie binge at the backside of the par-71 Falls course, Pagdanganan appeared headed for a nine-under overall total and a place inside the elite Top 16. But the ICTSI-backed Filipina faltered with back-to-back bogeys coming home, failing to get up and down on the par-3 sixth before dropping another stroke on the next.

She closed with consecutive pars for a 37-31 card, but the damage had been done. What could have been a major leap toward securing her LPGA Tour card instead left her scrambling to keep her campaign on track.

Pagdanganan finished the 72-hole test at seven-under 279 over the Falls and Crossings courses, climbing to a share of 36th from joint 40th after the third round. While she safely made the cut, the 29-year-old Filipina now faces a critical final 18 holes, needing to erase at least a two-stroke deficit to force a tie for the Top 25 and ties, the benchmark for earning LPGA Tour membership for next season.

The Top 65 and ties advanced to Monday's final round, keeping Pagdanganan very much in contention, although the challenge has become considerably tougher with the field preparing for one last push.

She will start her final-round bid at 7:30 a.m. on No. 10 of the par-72 Crossings course, playing alongside American Gigi Stoll and Lithuania's Gile Bite Starkute.

Yet there is reason for optimism, and it lies on the very course where the decisive round will be played.

Pagdanganan produced one of her most spectacular performances of the week at Crossings on Saturday, firing a blistering six-under 66 highlighted by two eagles to fuel her charge up the leaderboard. That performance underscored her ability to go low on the layout and provided a timely reminder of the firepower she can unleash when her game clicks.

With her considerable length off the tee, solid iron play, dependable short game and capable putting, Pagdanganan possesses the tools to mount the kind of aggressive but controlled charge required in a pressure-packed final round. If she can recapture the form, rhythm and confidence she displayed in that remarkable 66, a return to the world's premier women's golf circuit remains within reach.

The challenge, however, will be to turn that familiarity with Crossings into an advantage rather than allow the expectations created by Saturday's performance to become an added burden.

Meanwhile, the battle for medal honors also tightened, with American Megha Ganne reclaiming the top spot after carding a four-under 68 at Crossings for a 19-under 269 total. Fellow American Megan Khang moved within one stroke at 270 following a 67, while South Africa's Megan Streicher stayed in the hunt at 271 after a 70, setting up a three-way showdown for the top honors.

For Pagdanganan, the equation is simpler but no less demanding: put the late miscues behind her, draw confidence from her Crossings breakthrough and deliver one final statement when it matters most.

She has been in pressure-filled situations before, and Monday will demand every ounce of her experience, composure and shotmaking ability. The missed opportunity to break into the Top 16 has made the road steeper, but her explosive 66 at Crossings has shown that she has the scoring potential to make one last, compelling run at another LPGA Tour card.