Archers get back at Maroons to boost UAAP semis push

MANILA, Philippines — La Salle strengthened its Final Four bid after outlasting University of the Philippines, 88-80, in their UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball clash Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Green Archers inched closer to a Final Four spot while exacting revenge against UP, which defeated them in the first round.

Leading by as much as 16 points, La Salle saw its lead dwindle to just five, 78-83, with exactly 41 seconds remaining after a triple by Arvie Poyos off the inbounds pass.

But a split from the line by Joaquin Tovera kept the Green Archers’ distance, before a short stab by Dikachi Ududo made it a four point ballgame, 80-84, with 20.5 seconds to go.

It was taken back shortly after by JC Macalalag with a dagger layup.

After a missed triple from straightaway from Rey Remogat, Macalalag put the icing on the cake with free throws.

Doy Dungo and Jacob Cortez teamed up with 22 points each. The former also tallied four rebounds, four assists and a steal, while the latter had five boards and three dimes. Tovera chipped in 14 points while Vhoris Marasigan had 10.

Veejay Pre carried the offensive load for UP with 20 points to go 11 rebounds, three assists and a block. Elliot Dimaculangan backstopped with 15 markers, while Ududo had 10 points and seven rebounds.

With La Salle’s win as well as Far Eastern University’s earlier in the day, the Final Four hopes of University of Santo Tomas (7-6) will now rely solely on its matchup with also-ran Adamson on Wednesday.

FEU and La Salle, now both holding 8-5 win-loss records, will take on each other on Saturday in another crucial matchup.

The 9-4 UP, on the other hand, will face the 9-4 National University in a virtual duel for a twice-to-beat advantage.