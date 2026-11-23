Abra begins MPBL title defense vs Quezon

Left: Raven Gonzales is a tower of power for the Abra Solid North Weavers; right: Judel Fuentes provides firepower for the Quezon Huskers.

MANILA, Philippines — The Abra Solid North Weavers want another sweep. The Quezon Huskers gear up for revenge.

Both are highly motivated to beat each other in the SportsPlus MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 2026 Season National Finals starting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Gov. Andres Bernos Memorial Gymnasium in Bangued, Abra.

Defending champion Abra is the favorite to repeat after topping the round-robin elimination round with a 23-win, 2-loss slate and extending its dominant run in the playoffs.

The Weavers battered the Quezon City Black Bulls (2-0) in the quarterfinals, tripped the Pasay Voyagers (2-0) in the semifinals, and trounced the San Juan Knights (3-0) to retain their North Division crown and forge a best-of-seven championship with the Huskers, the South Division kings.

Counting their 10-game sweep of last year's playoffs, the Weavers have won 17 straight postseason games and appear primed for more.

Led by reigning MVP Dave Ildefonso, Abra blanked Quezon, 3-0, in last year's National Finals and has reinforced its roster with the acquisition of DJ Fenner, Jake Figuera, Tucker Molina, JD Cagulangan, Shaun Ildefonso and Drex Delos Reyes.

"Of course, we would want a sweep, just like the last time," said Abra Weavers team manager Chris Conwi. "It won't be easy, but we'll give it our best shot, especially in our home court."

Game 2 will also be held in Bangued on November 27, before the series transfers to the Quezon Convention Center in Lucena City for Game 3 on November 30; Game 4 on December 2; and, if necessary, Game 5 on December 5.

If necessary, Game 6 will return to Bangued on December 14, and, if the series goes the full route, Game 7 will be on December 16, also in Bangued.

En route to its third straight South title, Quezon bested Zamboanga SiKat (2-1) in the quarterfinals, thwarted Cebu (2-0) in the semifinals, and subdued Binan Tatak Gel (3-1) in the division finals.

Quezon upgraded this year, signing up Cedric Manzano, Will McAloney, Cyrus Tabi, Jolo Manansala, Cholo Anonuevo, Chris Lalata, John Abate, Clint Escamis and homegrown Yvan Ludovice.

Following an injury, McAloney is out for the season; Manzano suffered a repeat injury and is being monitored for the series; Anonuevo is recovering from a sprain; and Top Gun Judel Fuentes got hurt in practice and will not be 100% for Game 1.

No wonder, Quezon team manager Atty. Donn Kapunan admits the Huskers are the clear underdogs against the Weavers.

"They (Weavers) have the advantage in all positions, but we will be competitive. We're thinking positive (especially for the home games)," said Kapunan.

Dominant thus far, the Weavers are averaging 91.94 points per game while holding opponents to 68.97, for an imposing 22.97-point margin each outing. For comparison, the Huskers are averaging 86.08 points against their opponents' 67.28 for an 18.8 difference.

Apart from their taller, deeper roster, the numbers favor the Weavers. (Pool story)