Banner field to test mettle at Chairman's Charity Cup

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club’s flagship Chairman’s Charity Cup returns for another exciting edition on December 3-5 with a banner field expected to compete across various divisions at the club’s world-class Masters and Legends courses in Carmona, Cavite.

The annual tournament continues to draw members and guests with its distinctive blend of friendly competition, camaraderie and charitable giving. This year’s staging promises another three days of spirited action as participants vie for top honors while upholding the event’s longstanding tradition of sportsmanship and community involvement.

The individual competition will follow the Modified Stableford points system, while team play will adopt a two-person aggregate format.

Sequential tee times will be implemented on December 3 and 4, while a shotgun start is scheduled on December 5 to accommodate the anticipated turnout. However, Saturday slots will be limited to ensure a smoother pace of play, with Southwoods residents encouraged to schedule their rounds on Thursday or Friday.

Only fully accomplished registration forms with corresponding entry fees paid will be confirmed, subject to slot availability on the requested playing date.

The cancellation deadline is November 23 at 5 p.m. No refunds will be issued for cancellations made after the deadline. However, players who cancel beyond the cutoff will remain entitled to their tournament giveaways and may still attend the awards lunch.