Philippines' Peekaboo falls short in Wild Rift: Smash

The squad, which initially faced travel issues just days before the tournament, emerged as one of the competition's top performers.

SEOUL, South Korea — Peekaboo's Wild Rift: Smash 2026 Community campaign came to an end after the team fell to China's Pursuit of Primacy (POP), 2-0, in the semifinals on Saturday.

The squad, which initially faced travel issues just days before the tournament, emerged as one of the competition's top performers, reaching the Final Four after battling through a difficult group featuring representatives from Brazil and Vietnam.

The Filipinos secured their spot in the playoffs by taking down Brazil's Wild Capivaras Green (WCPG), but they failed to take a game off Vietnam's King Esports during the group stage. In both matches against the Vietnamese side, Peekaboo found success during the early and mid-game before crucial momentum swings allowed King Esports to wrest control and secure the group's top seed.

Team captain Gerald "Taymlaps" Bermundo credited the roster's dedication for the team's strong showing on the international stage.

"Yung team ko po ngayon, sobrang sipag nila. Pag may training kami, isa sila sa mga unang pumapasok. Ready-ready sila palagi at gusto talaga nila mag-compete," Bermundo told Philstar.com.

The veteran player said balancing practice with school and work commitments was one of the team's biggest challenges, with the squad often adjusting training schedules according to each player's availability.

According to Bermundo, the tournament also served as a valuable learning experience for a relatively inexperienced roster. Aside from him, the rest of Peekaboo's lineup was competing internationally for the first time.

That lack of experience occasionally showed during crucial moments. While Peekaboo consistently found openings in the early stages of games, Bermundo admitted communication and decision-making lapses prevented the team from turning those advantages into victories.

"Sa early at mid-game okay kami. Baka sa bandang huli nagkakaroon lang ng errors. Kumbaga hindi nagco-connect yung mga idea namin," he said.

Despite another international campaign ending short of a title, Bermundo remains optimistic about the continued growth of Wild Rift in the Philippines.

"As a player po natutuwa ako kasi lumalaki po yung community. Marami pong tournaments na paparating," he said.

Despite the semifinal exit, Peekaboo's top-four finish marked one of the Philippines' strongest showings in the tournament's community division. On home soil, South Korea's Neko Gaming went on to claim the Wild Rift: Smash 2026 Community title after sweeping China's Pursuit of Primacy, 2-1, in the grand finals.