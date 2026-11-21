Simon’s death a wakeup call

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine basketball lost a beloved soul in retired PBA champ PJ Simon and its sorrow was amplified by the lack of emergency medical preparedness at the venue of his last “ballgame.”

Simon, 46, collapsed in a hoops game in Davao Friday night and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

And the sad thing? This wasn’t the first time a former pro perished under such circumstances.

In 2014, legend Samboy Lim had a cardiac arrest while balling and suffered severe brain damage because no one at the venue knew how to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). He died in 2023.

“Parang ‘yung sitwasyon niya hindi nalalayo sa nangyari kay Samboy,” Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao noted in an interview with The STAR yesterday.

“Problem is nobody really knew how to administer CPR. Tinignan ko ang video, nobody even attempted (CPR). Merong nagpapaypay, merong nagmamasahe. But that’s not going to help sa sitwasyon.”

If only Republic Act No. 10871 or the Basic Life Support Training in Schools Act of 2016 – better known as the “Samboy Lim Law” that he authored – is being implemented, Guiao felt people would be more equipped to handle such situations.

“Nasasayangan ako, nalulungkot ako. Law na ito and all it needs is implementation. But the problem is funding kaya hindi pa ma-implement,” he rued.

“’Yung nangyari kay PJ is avoidable sana. And it can happen to anyone, in malls, in our homes so dapat alam natin mag-CPR.”

What happened to “the Scoring Apostle” – and the “Skywalker” before him – also shows the need for medical personnel at events’ venues.

“Sa mga organizer ng mga liga, clinic at event ng kahit anong sports, dapat automatic na may medic as part of the league/event na present at all times,” said Aldo Panlilio, the strength and conditioning coach of San Miguel Beer who himself is active in recreational leagues.

“Don’t be cheap. You can raise the prices of your league/event, people will still pay (entry fees). Better safe than sorry,” he added.

One other option, according to Guiao, is for organizers to have an automated external defibrillator (AED) – a portable medical device that analyzes a person’s heart rhythm during sudden cardiac arrest and delivers an electric shock to help restore a normal heartbeat.

“Kung merong ganyan sa bawat venue, makakatulong din. Instead of keeping a medical team which is logistically difficult, pwede rin AEDs in the games,” he said.

The said device is pricey, though, ranging from P50,000 to P250,000 each.

Tributes poured in after the death of Simon, the 43rd pick who rose to stardom and won eight PBA titles, including a grand slam in 2014, with the Purefoods franchise.

“Oh PJ, you left us too soon. Showed us that you can come from anywhere and become a star with hard work and perseverance,” his former coach Tim Cone said. “What a humble man he was. What a great teammate. We will miss you on and off the court.”