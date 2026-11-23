Imus edges host Biñan in MPVA opener

Imus denied the home team a sweep of the opening weekend on its turf.

Games Wednesday:

(Cuneta Astrodome)

3 p.m. — Dasmariñas vs Santa Rosa

5 p.m. — San Pedro vs Biñan

BINAN CITY, Laguna — Jau Umandal and skipper Marc Paulino flexed their scoring prowess to power Imus to a thrilling 28-26, 27-29, 25-20, 25-21, win over host Biñan City-Tatak Gel for a rousing start in the Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) men’s division on Sunday at Colegio San Agustin Gym here.

Umandal, a member of Alas Pilipinas, dropped a game-high 24 points on 18 attacks, three aces, and three kill blocks to lead the visiting Arsenal Maplecrest in the inaugural staging of the league presented by Strong Group Athletics.

Paulino backed Umandal with 18 points, all from spikes, while Christian Olaes chipped in six kill blocks, including the match-clinching denial to close out the two-hour, 17-minute showdown, for 14 points as Imus denied the home team a sweep of the opening weekend on its turf.

EJ Casaña dished out 19 excellent sets to guide the Caviteños in converting 57 attack points.

After surrendering the extended second set due to crucial defensive lapses, the Arsenal Maplecrest regrouped and uncorked a telling run to build a 20-15 cushion. Biñan answered with a 3-0 rally to close the gap but Imus quelled the uprising with a 5-2 closing blast.

The home team again gave the Arsenal Maplecrest a scare, cutting its deficit to two, 23-21, in the fourth frame. Charles Pallasa scored a kill to put Imus at match point before Olaes finished off Biñan with a defensive gem at the net.

“Expected naman na didikit yung Team Biñan kasi may mga players din silang experienced na. Tapos home court pa nila. Alam ko namang di sila ganoon lang na magpapatalo. So, kami mini-maintain lang namin ‘yung mga dapat gawin at ayusin ‘yung mga lax para ma-improve namin and manalo,” Paulino said.

Paul Bryan Malaiba was the lone Biñan player in double figures with 15 points.

Joshua Lagmay, Maximo Villegas, Maruen Aguelo and Michael Doria tallied nine markers each for Biñan, which failed to capitalize on the momentum of its opening day conquest of City of Santa Rosa, 25-20, 25-23, 25-18, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Dasmariñas City swept San Pedro, 25-23, 25-20, 25-23, for a winning debut on Sunday in the tournament supported by Asics, Mikasa and Sports and Play.

John Robert Alabin finished with 22 points on 20 kills, one ace and one kill block while Lan Carlo Agatep had 12 points for the Monarchs.

Zedrick Calimlim scored 12 of his 13 points on attacks while Renz Engay and Benedict Papa got nine and eight markers, respectively, for the Mamba, who dropped back-to-back games.

In the other Saturday result, Pasay-Philippine Air Force dominated San Pedro City, 25-23, 25-21, 25-19, to kick off its campaign.

Veteran wingers Edwin Tolentino and Pol Salvador finished with 11 points each and combined for 21 of the Voyagers’ 42 attack points.

Darwin Salopaso added 10 markers while James Buytrago had seven points for Pasay-Air Force. (Pool story)