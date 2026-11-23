Teen sensation Shimabukuro spices up Anna Leigh Waters' Manila pickleball event

Pickleball prodigy Tama Shimabukuro is officially heading to Manila to join the star-studded bill of the IAM Experience: Anna Leigh Waters pickleball event on Wednesday, December 9, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine pickleball boom is getting a massive jolt of youthful energy, including an all-star lineup to match.

Just weeks after capturing a world title, 15-year-old pickleball prodigy Tama Shimabukuro is officially heading to Manila to join the star-studded bill of the IAM Experience: Anna Leigh Waters pickleball event on Wednesday, December 9, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Presented by health and wellness leader IAM Worldwide, the Big Dome showcase is shaping up to be an unforgettable fusion of championship pickleball and live entertainment. Alongside undisputed World No. 1 Waters — who drew an electric reception during her initial Manila visit in October — organizers have also confirmed an appearance by Vietnamese-American star and PPA Tour Asia No. 1 Alix Truong, plus live performances from OPM favorites December Avenue and chart-topping R&B singer Dionela.

Adding Shimabukuro to that mix elevates the December 9 spectacle into a true celebration of sport, youth culture, and powerhouse entertainment.

Unlike nearly every rival on the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour who grew up on tennis courts, Shimabukuro arrived from a completely different world. A former sponsored skateboarder and surfer from Oahu, he picked up a paddle by accident just a couple of years ago after setting up a street net with cheap paddles from the local supermarket.

That unconventional background is precisely what makes the teenager an instant crowd favorite wherever he plays. On court, Shimabukuro pairs his underdog age with a laid-back Hawaiian charisma— calm, smiling and completely unfazed under pressure.

Having never taken formal racquet lessons, he plays with a self-taught, inventive rhythm defined by patient kitchen defense, unorthodox angles, and deceptive speed-ups that leave seasoned veterans guessing.

During Shimabukuro’s breakout silver-medal run as a No. 22 seed in Atlanta earlier this year — where he stunned world No. 2 Federico Staksrud — fans coined the chant “Tama Town” to capture the relatable, infectious joy he brings to championship courts.

Shimabukuro touches down in the Philippines riding the biggest wave of his young career. Earlier this month at the 2026 Opendoor Pickleball World Championships in Texas, the 15-year-old teamed up with veteran JW Johnson to pull off a stunning reverse sweep in the men’s doubles final.

Down two games to none against top contenders Christian Alshon and Andrei Daescu, Shimabukuro raised his game in the clutch, rattling off three straight sets to claim his first World Championship gold medal.

Already ranked inside the men's top 10 and selected as the No. 1 overall pick in Major League Pickleball (MLP) Asia’s inaugural draft, Shimabukuro isn't merely a novelty — he is actively reshaping the future of the sport.

For IAM Worldwide, bringing a 15-year-old world champion alongside Waters plus and other big time celebrities aligns squarely with its mission to inspire young Filipino athletes and champion active and dynamic lifestyles.

“Welcoming Tama Shimabukuro to Manila for the IAM EXPERIENCE: Anna Leigh Waters is a milestone moment for Philippine sports,” IAM Worldwide officials said in a statement. “At just 15 years old, Tama embodies the fearless passion, authenticity, and joyful spirit that make pickleball accessible to everyone. Having him share the Smart Araneta Coliseum stage with the world’s greatest player Anna Leigh Waters, and some of the country’s biggest stars gives Filipino fans a rare chance to witness both the pinnacle of the sport today and the limitless future of tomorrow.”

With gates opening ahead of the 3 p.m. program on December 9, fans at the Big Dome can expect high-stakes exhibition matches, festival-level performances, and front-row seats to the unmistakable magic of "Tama Time".

Product packages with complimentary tickets are exclusively available at IAM Worldwide. Follow @iamworldwideofficial on Instagram and @iamworldwideofficialfb on Facebook for more exciting updates.

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