Reinforced chemistry keeps Archers in UAAP semis race

MANILA, Philippines — With every remaining game virtually do-or-die, La Salle banked on a team-bonding activity during the one-week break from action for a boost.

And boost, it did.

The Green Archers fended off a furious rally by rival University of the Philippines, 88-80, to keep themselves in the running for a Final Four berth in the UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball tournament.

With Far Eastern University defeating National University earlier in the day, La Salle needed a victory to avoid being booted out of the semifinal race if University of Santo Tomas wins on Wednesday against the also-ran Adamson University.

But with the victory on Sunday, the Green Archers rose to an 8-5 win-loss record, tied with FEU, giving them a hand up over UST, which holds a 7-6 slate.

“I just want to say that more than the X and Os that the coaches planned, it's the team-bonding that happened before this game [helped the team],” La Salle assistant coach Oliver Bunyi said after the game.

“So we went out of town. And the boys did really great on bonding each other. Of course, the rivalry between La Salle and UP is getting deeper and deeper. And we like that,” he added.

Green Archer Jacob Cortez, who turned in a season-best outing of 22 points, said the bonding “brought us all together”.

“You know, we're such a talented team. But if we don't have that team chemistry, balewala lang yan. So, that activity that we had a couple of days ago was really what we needed,” he said.

“Especially coming into these crucial times like this, and with FEU winning earlier, it's gonna be a tougher game next week,” he added.

FEU and La Salle will face each other on Saturday. If UST loses on Wednesday, the Final Four cast will be complete. The winner of the Tamaraws-Green Archers clash will collide with the loser of the UP-NU matchup next Saturday for the twice-to-beat advantage.

“So, that's what we fall on to, our bond together and how we stay together.”

For his part, Doy Dungo, who likewise had 22 points in the win, said that their team-bonding emphasized that they are not just playing for La Salle and themselves.

“Yung pinaglalabanan namin yung mga teammates namin, brothers namin,” he said.

Dungo stressed that they were able to recalibrate and bond fully by veering away from the distractions.

“Nakapag-focus kami as a team.”

Bunyi seconded this.

“The team bonding helps us a lot. Especially if you are under duress, under pressure. If you see that the players are really fighting for each other, nawawala yung nerbyos,” he said.

“Yung isa, just keep on encouraging yung isa. So it's like a chain reaction, that results in positive things.”