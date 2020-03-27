'Enchanted River' is real, but it's not Pasig River

MANILA, Philippines — If anyone needed to hear it, the trending “Enchanted River” making rounds on social media is indeed real, but it’s not the Pasig River as implied by a Thursday post which has been shared over a thousand times as of writing.

“Pasig river during this quarantine...Thank you po tatay digong (President Rodrigo Duterte),” a Twitter user posted with a heart emoji, possibly as satire spoofing viral but incomplete observations about Philippine landmarks like the Sierra Madre and Manila Bay alleged to be visibly cleaner due to the Luzon-wide quarantine in effect.

Thank you po tatay digong ???????? — todd chavez (@ribsreprise) March 26, 2020

omg 22o pla i2 slamat ky tatay dig0ng ???? https://t.co/9Qo3CTrqRH — AC #MassTestingNowPH (@ItsACsLife) March 26, 2020

Whether it was a joke or not, netizens have pointed out that the scenic river featured in the video is not in Pasig, but a popular destination in Surigao Del Sur called the “Enchanted River.”

Fucking imbeciles who know nothing but spread fake news , Enchanted river your ass , whomever you are. Spread positivity but not at the expense of truth!!! Bobo. Spread truth not lies. Pasig river during Quarantine your ass, dude. https://t.co/wkzcxbz3kX — meltedrainbow (@meltedrainbow) March 27, 2020

Im sorry but this is Enchanted River at Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. https://t.co/v9yyTU9gHp — EVAN?? (@ecadavosjoseph) March 27, 2020

Its the enchanted river in mindanao lol — Edmer (@ejchtt) March 26, 2020

Fact-checking organization First Draft includes satire or parody among its seven types of mis- and disinformation due to its "potential to fool" despite meaning no harm.

1) Satire or Parody: No intention to cause harm but has potential to fool pic.twitter.com/vxYcNzkh7J — First Draft (@firstdraftnews) May 2, 2017

Here’s a closer look at the Enchanted River in Mindanao.

