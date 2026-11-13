Contiki launches eight new Travel Worlds, invites young travelers to ' Go Wander'

SINGAPORE — Contiki has unveiled Go Wander, the biggest transformation in its more than 64-year history and the opening of a bold new chapter for the youth travel pioneer.

With announcements spanning an expanded product offering, an overhauled digital experience, a new brand identity and a new appealing pricing structure, Go Wander is the first stage in a multi-year transformation focused on a single-minded purpose—getting more young people exploring the world.

Toni Ambler, managing director of The Travel Corporation Oceania, and chief customer officer, Contiki, said “Go Wander is a reinvention of Contiki—built on the same pioneering spirit that has driven us from the beginning, but reimagined for a new generation of young travelers.”

“With 76 new or reimagined trips, eight new travel worlds built around personal interests, and more ways to travel, we’re giving young people the freedom and choice to explore the world on their own terms.” Ambler continued.

To launch, Contiki premieres “On Contiki,” directed by Australian talent Gracie Otto. The vertical micro-drama series, set in Costa Rica, follows four young travelers as they experience new adventures and the trials of newfound friendships.

With the global microdrama market forecast to generate more than $14billion in revenue in 20261, short-form scripted content is rapidly emerging as one of the world's fastest-growing entertainment formats.

With a stacked resume including “Heartbreak High” and the “Artful Dodger,” “On Contiki” is Otto's vertical debut. Episodes 1 to 5 are now live here.

Contiki launches eight new Travel Worlds

At the heart of the transformation announcements is a new portfolio architecture that will ultimately span eight distinct Travel Worlds—giving travelers clearer, more inspiring ways to find experiences that match how they want to travel.

The expanded proposition will include 76 new trips by the end of the year, alongside greater variety across destinations, trip formats, group experiences and price points.

Contiki Local invites guests to travel like a local with small-group, immersive tours. Here, the must-sees are optional, giving you time and space to really explore. This is about the little trattorias, the nonnas, the gyros, and the lemon trees on the Cinque Terre.



invites guests to travel like a local with small-group, immersive tours. Here, the must-sees are optional, giving you time and space to really explore. This is about the little trattorias, the nonnas, the gyros, and the lemon trees on the Cinque Terre. Contiki Originals are the iconic trips that made Contiki famous. The original adventures through Europe from the original adventure company born in 1962.



are the iconic trips that made Contiki famous. The original adventures through Europe from the original adventure company born in 1962. Contiki Highlights is all about seeing the best of the best. We’ve hand-picked the most iconic experiences in our collection to make sure you get all killer, no filler. Highlights are full of the unmissable greatest hits.



is all about seeing the best of the best. We’ve hand-picked the most iconic experiences in our collection to make sure you get all killer, no filler. Highlights are full of the unmissable greatest hits. Contiki Lite is light on price and heavy on experience. Contiki believes you shouldn’t need to be rich to explore the world. So these stripped-back trips are made affordable for smart travelers. Core memories at a core price.



is light on price and heavy on experience. Contiki believes you shouldn’t need to be rich to explore the world. So these stripped-back trips are made affordable for smart travelers. Core memories at a core price. Contiki Outdoors traverses the most adventurous parts of the world. For those with a lifestyle built on action, Outdoors trips invite you to see the world as an activity, not a spectator sport.



traverses the most adventurous parts of the world. For those with a lifestyle built on action, Outdoors trips invite you to see the world as an activity, not a spectator sport. Contiki Islands is for when you want to soak up the salt, sea and sun on the world’s most beautiful islands—from Greece to Indonesia and the Maldives, and more.



is for when you want to soak up the salt, sea and sun on the world’s most beautiful islands—from Greece to Indonesia and the Maldives, and more. Contiki Festivals will give you exclusive access and experiences at some of the world’s leading music and culture festivals.



will give you exclusive access and experiences at some of the world’s leading music and culture festivals. Contiki Luxe is for those that appreciate the finer things in life. Luxe invites travelers to level up with a rare collection of signature luxury holiday experiences

Editor’s Note: This press release from Contiki is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



