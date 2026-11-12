Thai Airways International expands travel options, global connectivity with third daily Manila-Bangkok flight

Thai Airways International (THAI) officially launched its third daily Manila-Bangkok flight last October 25, marking a significant milestone in the airline’s Philippine operations and reinforcing its commitment to providing travelers with more choices, greater flexibility and enhanced international connectivity.

The additional service strengthens the air link between the Philippines and Thailand, offering passengers another departure option to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, THAI’s main international hub. From Bangkok, travelers can connect to destinations across Europe, Asia, Australia, the Indian Subcontinent and beyond, supporting both leisure and business travel.

To commemorate the inaugural flight, THAI presented special giveaways to departing passengers as a gesture of appreciation. New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), the operator of Ninoy Aquino International Airport, also prepared a water cannon salute to mark the launch of the new service.

Operating as TG617, the flight departs Manila’s NAIA Terminal 3 at 5:15 p.m. and arrives at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport at 7:50 p.m., with an estimated travel time of three hours and 35 minutes. Check-in counters open at 2:15 p.m., and the schedule runs until March 27, 2027.

With TG617, THAI now operates three daily flights between Manila and Bangkok. The other two services are TG621, departing Manila at 1:10 p.m. and arriving in Bangkok at 3:45 p.m., and TG625, leaving at 7:45 p.m.and arriving at 10:20 p.m.. All times are based on their respective local time zones.

More connections through Bangkok

A trip to Bangkok can also open up possibilities for longer international journeys, with THAI offering connections to European cities such as Amsterdam, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Munich, Milan, Oslo, Copenhagen, Stockholm, Zurich, Brussels and Istanbul.

The airline also offers onward connections to major cities across India, China, and Australia, opening more possibilities for leisure, business and international travel. Actual connections depend on onward flight schedules, minimum connecting times, ticketing arrangements, and seat availability. Not all destinations offer same-day connections from TG617.

The additional Manila departure gives travelers more options for international itineraries through Bangkok while supporting tourism, business and travel between the Philippines, Thailand, and other destinations. It also reflects THAI’s continued commitment to the Philippine market and strengthening its international connectivity.

For more information about Thai Airways International, you may contact us at Overseas Thai Contact Center (24/7) +63 2 8396 7792 or email directly at asiareservations@thaiairways.com

Editor’s Note: This press release from Thai Airways is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.