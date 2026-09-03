What does it take to get started? Donny Pangilinan explores the first steps behind big goals

In SunLife's 'Paano Ba Magsimula' video series, Donny Pangilinan talks to people at different stages of life about the goals that matter to them—and the small steps that can help turn those aspirations into action.

MANILA, Philippines — Big goals often begin with a simple thought: I want to.

You want to give your children a good education. You want to see more of the world. You want to take better care of your health. But while knowing what you want is one thing, figuring out how to actually get started can be another.

This is the question at the heart of Sun Life Philippines’ new three-part, one-minute video series, 'Paano Ba Magsimula', where brand ambassador Donny Pangilinan talks to people at different stages of life about the goals that matter to them—and the small steps that can help turn those aspirations into action.

Start with what matters

One of the aspirations explored in the series is children’s education—a goal that looks toward a future that may be years away.

Planning for a child’s future can feel overwhelming when viewed as one huge responsibility. But getting started doesn't mean having every detail figured out. It can begin with defining what you want to prepare for, understanding your finances, and identifying what you can realistically do today.

That first step may seem small, but it creates momentum.

It reflects one of Sun Life’s key messages: every big dream starts small. Whether it’s saving for a future goal, pursuing a passion, or becoming more financially responsible, meaningful progress can begin with one intentional action.

Break big goals into smaller steps

Another aspiration featured in the series is travel—a dream that can easily remain on a bucket list when the destination feels far away.

But a trip doesn’t have to begin with a plane ticket. It can start by choosing where you want to go, figuring out what you need, and creating a plan to work toward it.

Breaking a big goal into smaller, manageable actions can make it feel less intimidating—and more achievable.

The same principle applies to financial goals. Many people hesitate to start because they feel they need to know everything first. But Sun Life reframes financial confidence as something that is built, not born. It grows through learning, taking action, gaining experience and staying consistent.

In other words, you don't need to wait until you feel completely confident to begin. Sometimes, confidence comes because you began.

Preparing for tomorrow while living today

The third aspiration explored in Paano Ba Magsimula is health—another goal where progress is often built through small, consistent choices rather than one dramatic change.

Taking better care of yourself can start with one habit you can realistically sustain. The same thinking can apply to preparing for other aspects of the future: you don't have to overhaul your life overnight to make meaningful progress.

And preparing for tomorrow doesn't have to mean putting today on hold.

This is at the heart of Sun Life’s Live Bright Now philosophy: financial preparedness is meant to give people greater confidence to enjoy the present while preparing for the future. It’s about finding balance, rather than choosing between living today and planning for tomorrow.

There’s no perfect time to begin

The three goals explored by Donny’s interviewees may be different—children’s education, travel, and health—but they point to a common lesson: starting doesn’t have to be a big leap.

It can mean identifying what matters, breaking a goal into smaller steps, learning along the way, and staying consistent even when the path ahead isn't completely clear.

Most importantly, you don't have to have everything figured out before getting started. Progress is built through action, experience, and consistency—not by waiting for the perfect moment.

Paano Ba Magsimula is the latest chapter of Sun Life’s ongoing Live Bright Now movement, which has been helping Filipinos live brighter through financial literacy content, meaningful experiences, wellness initiatives and community activations.

Because whether you’re preparing for your children’s future, saving for a trip, taking better care of your health, or simply trying to become more financially responsible, the starting point can be the same:

One small step, taken today.

Watch Sun Life’s Paano Ba Magsimula video series to hear the stories behind three different aspirations and discover what taking that first step can look like.

To find out how Sun Life can help you start small today: www.sunlife.co/LiveBrightNow.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Sun Life Philippines. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.