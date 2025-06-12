^

The Budgetarian

3 wise borrowing, saving tips to achieve financial independence

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 12, 2025 | 3:11pm
3 wise borrowing, saving tips to achieve financial independence
Stock image of a man working on his expenses
Canva

MANILA, Philippines — Independence can mean a lot and apply to a lot of things, and that includes decisions about one's finances.

Financial independence can go a long way in preparing for the future, and all it takes is a few key choices and the right mindset.

From new members of the workforce and those opening up businesses to people starting a family, here are a few tips to aid in financial freedom.

Good savings plan

Financial independence starts with having enough savings, though not all savings accounts are the same.

An advisable way to go about this is looking at savings accounts that give you better returns with their interest rates.

Loans can be good

The term "borrowing money" has a negative connotation because people associate it with debt or "utang."

This can be the case when borrowing cash for non-essential lifestyle upgrades, leading to monthly overdue payments and decreasing the chances of financial freedom.

Some credit and loans, however, can be good in the long run, such as for education or business capital, so it's all a matter of where the borrowed money goes.

Track earnings

Set aside funds for emergencies and retirement as soon as the lastest paycheck comes in, as well as other monetary goals you have in mind.

Only then do you begin spending on non-essential items.

It helps to keep track of these savings and spendings, either on paper or more often these days on digital money management trackers.

Some of the latter have tabs for monetary goals so you can be reminded each time you are logging the latest changes in your cash.

RELATED: Out-of-school youths participate in 2-day financial literacy bazaar

FINANCIAL FREEDOM

FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE

FINANCIAL LITERACY

INDEPENDENCE

PERSONAL FINANCE

SAVINGS
Philstar
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with