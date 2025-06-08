Out-of-school youths participate in 2-day financial literacy bazaar

MANILA, Philippines — Being out of school does not necessarily mean being lost and without purpose. With proper guidance, out-of-school youths (OSYs) can be given new skills, a deep sense of purpose, and the drive to become successful in life.

Proving this to be true was a new batch of OSYs trained by FWD Life Insurance (FWD Philippines), who recently flexed their financial literacy and entrepreneurial skills at the 2025 Dreamers’ Pop-Up Bazaar: Powered by Passion, Driven by Youth held at Glorietta, Ayala Center, Makati City.

Open to the public, the two-day bazaar formed part of FWD Philippines and Junior Achievement of the Philippines (JA Philippines)’s It’s My Dream program, which aims to equip OSYs with the appropriate entrepreneurial skills to help them thrive and build their best futures.

“As the insurer of the next generation, we believe our youth are the cornerstone for nation-building. That’s why we are committed to showcase the incredible potential of our youth who have dreams to succeed. It is our goal through this program to empower them to become their own agents of change, so they can ably support themselves, their families, and their communities,” said FWD Philippines’ President and Chief Executive Officer Antonio Manuel “Jumbing” de Rosas.

This year, the program locked in a bigger number of participating OSYs. Products sold during the bazaar event were sourced by the participating OSYs from local businesses as part of the program’s practicum.

JA Philippines’ executive director, Krishna Alejandrino, emphasized how the program and the partnership with FWD Philippines proved to be a testament to the transformative power of financial literacy to the youth. “Equipping these young dreamers with practical skills and real-world knowledge fosters their confidence and paves the way for economic independence. We are thrilled to see them take ownership of their futures and create better opportunities for themselves,” he said.

It’s My Dream is under FWD Group and JA Asia Pacific’s group-wide financial literacy program, JA SparktheDream, which was launched in 2023.

