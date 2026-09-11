Gabbi Garcia brings her feel-good approach to money as Salmon’s newest brand ambassador

MANILA, Philippines — Fast-growing fintech brand Salmon officially introduced actress and host Gabbi Garcia as its newest brand ambassador at the close of the Salmon Feels Good Weekend, a two-day celebration held at the Glorietta Activity Center.

Held from September 5 to 6, the event invited mallgoers to enjoy life’s little feel-good moments. Guests sang their favorite songs, refreshed their looks, captured photos with friends, and even won exciting prizes in the two-day event.

The celebration culminated in a lively late-night show hosted by Salmon brand ambassador Sam YG. He was joined by Gabbi, and the trending Unang Hirit personalities, Joy Barcoma and Baus Rufo.

During her conversation with Sam YG, Gabbi was unveiled as the newest ambassador of Salmon. The announcement was marked by a playful piñata moment and a colorful shower of confetti, an appropriately joyful welcome for the brand’s new ambassador.

Having started her career at a young age, Gabbi learned early on the importance of building financial independence. By age 22, she had taken charge of managing her own finances, developing an approach that balances saving and investing with pursuing business opportunities.

But being financially responsible does not mean missing out on the things she loves. A fashion enthusiast, foodie, and avid traveler, Gabbi knows how to make thoughtful financial choices while still enjoying the rewards of her hard work. Whether she is discovering a great fashion find, trying a memorable meal, or exploring a new destination, she believes money should help people create experiences they genuinely value.

“I started working at a young age, so I also learned early on the value of being responsible with money. This is why I’m excited to work with Salmon, a secure and reliable tool that I genuinely believe can make growing and managing money easier and more empowering for money-savvy Filipinos like me,” Gabbi said.

“Gabbi manages her own money with real discipline, and she still spends on what she values. That mindset represents a generation of Filipinos who want both: control over their finances and the freedom to enjoy what they’ve earned. This makes her the ideal ambassador for Salmon, a finance app designed to be a reliable partner for Filipinos through their everyday money moments,” said Raffy Montemayor, co-founder of Salmon.

Salmon is a modern money app that lets customers access credit and banking products to make growing and managing money easier. Through its credit products offered by Salmon Finance, customers can manage their everyday household expenses and even turn big purchases into manageable monthly installments.

Through Salmon Bank’s time deposit products, customers can grow their money faster with high interest rates. Whether saving for personal goals, managing daily expenses, or making room for feel-good moments, customers like Gabbi can rely on Salmon as a secure and dependable partner for their financial needs.

The Salmon Credit Line, Product Loan, and Moto Loan are offered by Salmon Finance Inc., a licensed financing company regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under CA No. 1241 and CR No. CS201916698. Salmon Finance, powered by the Salmon app, serves as its registered online lending platform.

Salmon Bank (Rural Bank) Inc. is regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (http://www.bsp.gov.ph). Deposits are accepted only within bank premises or through authorized bank channels. Deposits are insured by PDIC up to P1 million per depositor.

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from Salmon. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.