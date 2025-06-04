How to maximize budget for games: Myrtle Sarrosa, Timezone give tips

MANILA, Philippines — Myrtle Sarrosa has been a fan of Timezone since she was in kindergarten, so to be named as its first ever Philippine celebrity ambassador “is a dream come true.”

“Like when (the arcade park) opened in Iloilo, pumunta talaga kami ng dad ko and every single weekend, we’re saving up ‘yung allowance ko, and even on my days out of school, pupunta talaga kami ng (amusement park) to play,” she shared at her recent launch in Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

She said she had been such a common face in the arcades park that she already got a reputation for playing there in cosplay.

“So it’s really part of my life!” she declared.

Her most favorite games growing up included Drum Mania and Dance Revolution.

“For years now, we’ve been thinking of who could represent (the brand),” Timezone Philippines Chief Executive Officer, President and General Manager Raffy Prats said at the launch.

But after inviting Myrtle as a guest in one of their branch openings, he heard about her story, especially after knowing that Myrtle was “discovered” by a talent scout while playing in the arcade park in cosplay.

After she was spotted playing at the arcade, she got accepted to join “Pinoy Big Brother,” she became the Big Winner, “and the rest is history,” she said.

“She loves games, this is a gaming industry… it’s a perfect match!” Prats explained why tapped Myrtle as endorser.

“She brings that joy, that energy, it’s about complexity, genuineness of being our brand ambassador. And of course, she connects very well with the kids.”

To get the most tickets from their arcades, Prats advised playing high-yielding games like the slamming games, where there are more chances of winning 150 tickets, for instance, than the jockpot.

“So it’s all about timing and memorizing the right spots,” he bared.

Another trick is to take advantage of promos such as “Straight to Blue” where a P4,000 power card load only costs P2,950 and comes with a free Pokemon blind box or Speed toy box; and “Straight to Gold” for P9,950 that includes P13,000 worth of load.

Gaming, said Myrtle, “really brings out the fun” in yourself and “also my cosplay circles and friends growing up, nakilala ko sila through (the arcade park) because you share the same passion for fun and games and it’s not just for kids, but for kids at heart and for everyone who genuinely wants to have fun and to create memories with their loved ones.”

While it is very important to set aside time for studies and other necessities, she said that it is also valuable to have a balanced life, so spending for enjoyment should also be part of one’s budget allocation.

“So whenever you think of what you're spending, I would rather put it into things that I would have fun, enjoy, create memories with, say, you only live once, so whenever you're living, you have to live the moment and enjoy it by spending it with your loved ones.”

The arcades, she said, motivate her to earn prizes to share with fans and followers of her streaming projects.

“So whenever I stream, I spread happiness,” she beamed. — Video by Deni Bernardo

RELATED: 'It was crazy!': Myrtle Sarrosa bares best arcade prize she ever won