When paychecks aren’t enough: How low FQ fuels work demotivation

It’s the start of the week. You drag yourself out of bed, sip your coffee, and ask the same question you did last week, “Why am I doing this again?”

For many, the answer used to be simple: the paycheck. But these days, that doesn’t spark motivation. Why?

Now more than ever before, there has been a growing sense of burnout, disconnection, or apathy toward work. It could be a product of a simplistic understanding of the advice to follow your passion, or the bombardment of social media that elicits envy of what other people are doing, making your current job too boring in comparison to the curated posts you see. But what if the issue isn’t just about the job? What if it’s about how you relate to what you earn from your current job?

This is where FQ enters the picture.

The motivation myth

Many people assume that a higher paycheck equals higher motivation. But countless studies and real-life experiences show that beyond a certain point, money does not guarantee more fulfillment.

One such study was that of Nobel Laureate Daniel Kahneman and psychologist Angus Deaton in 2010 where they found out that beyond US$75,000 per year, additional income had little or no impact on the happiness of the subjects.

In a more recent research by Matthew Killingsworth, he expanded the 2010 study and found out that happiness can continue to rise with income but only when people use money in ways that align with their values and give them a sense of control over their lives. Voila! This is the core of having a high FQ. (Those who have read the FQ Trilogy already know this by heart.)

What is FQ?

For the benefit of first-time readers, FQ is your ability to make sound decisions and actions when it comes to handling money. It is not about your money knowledge but also your behavior, and most importantly, how to make sure that what you do with or for money aligns with your core values.

The vicious cycle of low FQ and work demotivation

When someone has a low FQ, this sad and dangerous cycle may happen

You work to earn. With low FQ, you’re not sure where your money is going. You feel stuck. Bills pile up, savings don’t exist, such that any financial setback feels like a major catastrophe. You feel demotivated. Work becomes a grind living from paycheck-to-paycheck. It’s just a means of survival, with no end in sight. You avoid facing your finances. It’s overwhelming or embarrassing, so you just put it off. The stress builds. Before long, you are that person describe at the start of the article: getting out of bed for work feels very heavy.

When you don’t have control of your money, you won’t feel in control of your life and your work. Motivation withers not because you are lazy, but because your effort feels disconnected from anything meaningful at this point.

Let high FQ get you out of the vicious cycle

The good news is improving your FQ doesn’t require a finance degree. You can start with small steps that can help you shift your relationship with money, and ultimately your outlook on work and life. Here’s how you can do it:

Take the FQ test. In any journey you take, it is important to know where you are at the moment. Find out where you are in your FQ journey by taking the FQ test. It’s free, just click English FQ Test or Tagalog FQ Test. Articulate your goals and dreams. Money is just a tool to live our dream lives. If you want to motivate yourself in doing your job, find out what you are working for. If you want to use my template for this, email us at FQTeam@FQMom.com with subject High FQ Goals & Dreams Template, and we will send you the file for free. Build your high FQ environment. You can find many examples of how to do this in my various articles, videos, and podcast found in FQMom.com. If you want a structured step-by-step and easy to follow way to create your high FQ environment, get your copy of FQ Book 3: High FQ By Design (Shape your environment for a financially healthy you).

Final thought

You’re not unmotivated because you’re lazy. You’re not stuck because you’re not trying. Sometimes, the real issue is that you’re working hard without seeing the big picture, the deeper value in what you’re doing. By developing your FQ, you give your paycheck a purpose—a tool to fulfill your core values. Now that’s a powerful reason to get out of bed every morning!

ANNOUNCEMENTS

1. Want to know the three major barriers to retirement saving?

Watch the video, click here.

Watch the video, click here.

Watch the video, click here.

2. Do you know where you are now in your FQ Journey? Take the FQ test, click here.

3. Get your copy of the FQ books to start your FQ journey now. Click here.

This article is also published in FQMom.com